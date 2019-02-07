By Onyekachi Eze

The Spiritual Director, Senator Hope Uzodinma Campaign Organization, Rev. Dr. C.N.N Nwanebu has extended a hearty welcome to the campaign train of the APC governorship candidate to Ikeduru LGA, tomorrow.

The campaign train of the Senator will hit Ikeduru Local Government Area in preparation for the 2019 general elections slated for February 16 (For Presidential/National Assembly), and March 2, 2019 for the governorship and State House of Assembly.

In a felicitation message extended to the APC guber candidate, Rev C.N.N Nwanebu described the visit as a welcome development, especially as Imo is in dire need of revival and restructuring.

While praying for the safe arrival of Senator Hope Uzodinma and his campaign team to Ikeduru tomorrow, the charismatic Ikeduru LGA born clergy said his emergence as the party’s flagbearer never happened by accident, but was sanctioned by a Divine manifestation.

The President, C.N.N World Outreach Ministry called on all Ikeduru sons and daughters, at home and in diaspora to queue behind a vision bearer, a man who God would use to put smiles on the faces of ‘victimized, tortured’ Imolites who have been subjected to untold hardship for years.

Speaking further, Nwanebu urged his kinsmen to use their voting strength in enthroning Uzodinma in the March 2019 polls, pointing out that with the leadership sagacity of the guber candidate, his running mate, Prof. Placid Njoku and other elites in the system, Imo people will experience an effective governance.

Also, he assured them that there is God’s ordinance in the 2019 political journey of Uzodinma, stressing it’s time for the liberation of God’s people.

Meanwhile, Rev. Nwanebu opined that with the line up of programs of Senator Hope Uzodinma Campaign Organization, (SHUCO), days of pains will be over if elected, while assuring him of his unhindered support towards the actualization of the ‘Divine Project’.