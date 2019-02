Hundreds of Imo women on Wednesday stormed the 34 Artillery Brigade Obinze; the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC); and the State headquarters of the Nigerian Police to protest against what they described as assault on them during last Saturday’s Presidential and National Assembly election.

Led by Mrs Oby Ihejiagwa the women stormed the 34 Artillery Brigade Obinze and told Army authorities to stop their men from unleashing mayhem on hapless people while performing their civic responsibilities.

She said “we have come to your notice that the just concluded national assembly and presidential election in the State, that Governor Rochas Okorocha committed electoral fraud by using military force, special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS), thugs to intimidate, harass and main unsuspecting and protected Imo voters”.

Further, she said ” the February 23rd elections were marred with irregularities in the State especially in Orlu zone. Governor Okorocha used his powers to intimidate collation agents in Mmahu in Ohaji, to scuttle all the electoral materials and forced them to rewrite results in his favour. We call on the military to stop their men from further harassment of people, stop maiming our husband’s and children”.

The women were drawn from Ideato North; Ideato South; Orlu; Njaba; Isu; Orsu; Ohaji-Egbema; Nkwerre; Nwangele; Oguta; Oru West; and Oru East local governments that make up Orlu zone.

An Army personnel who addressed the women,

Major H.I Emeruwa told the women that the Army does not decide election even as he advised them to channel their grievances to INEC and the police.

At the police command, the State Police Commissioner, Dasuki Galadanchi commended the women for their peaceful conduct and admonished them to channel their grievances to the court.

While an INEC official told the women to channel their complaints to the tribunal.