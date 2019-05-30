Double Wahala Ex-Speaker Ihim Lose Billion Naira Mansion To Alvan Retirees

This is not the best of times to the just resigned Imo State House of Assembly Speaker, Rt Hon Acho Ihim, if findings from Trumpeta are anything to go by.

Ihim who stepped down from the position on Tuesday with ten days left to go, is suffering another deprivation as he is likely going to lose his ongoing palatial mansion project at the Shell Camp quarters in Owerri.

An Owerri High Court on Monday declared null and void the acquisition of the Shell Camp land by the out gone Okorocha government and went further to rule that all the structures put in place by the illegal trespassers and developers be inherited by the retired ALVAN workers who went to court to challenge government.

Trumpeta gathered that one of the top shots who have state of the art building in the Shell Camp quarters is the former Speaker, Ihim.

It was also learnt that both Ihim and his Deputy, Hon Ugonna Ozuruigbo were among those who used their vintage positions to get a land at the place. While Ozuruigbo sold his allocation, Ihim decided to build a world class mansion in the place. The building project of Ihim said to have cost him Billions to erect is at advanced stages with finishing touches. The gigantic structure with massive space will be forfeited if the High Court judgment is respected.

This newspaper further gathered that Ihim is in a painful mood at the moment as he was unable to pack out of the Speaker’s Lodge to his private house.

Instead of moving out to the house he built, the former Speaker moved to a rented apartment in town after moving out his property from the Speaker’s Lodge.

The court case which not only stopped Government action but also mandated the Alvan Retirees ownership of what is found at the place. It was gathered that Ihim is broken hearted since he couldn’t pack out from the Speaker’s Lodge to his private home.

It would be recalled that Ihim in Tuesday responded Trumpeta predication to officially resign and avoid impeachment.