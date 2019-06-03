Tribunal Case: AA Plans To Dump Uche Nwosu

By Tochi Onyeubi

There seem to be no winnings in sight for the former Chief of Staff, Chief Uche Nwosu as a governorship election tribunal sitting in Owerri last week, couldn’t resolve who represents Action Alliance, the political platform of the former embattled Chief of Staff thereby indicating that the party may not be in support of their candidate going to Tribunal.

The two lawyers, Chief Okey Ehieze and Chief Adeniyi Akintola SAN, who came for the same purpose refused to back down. While Akintola maintained that he was representing Uche Nwosu and Action Alliance, Ehieze held that, he was not a gate crasher.

Producing a vide letter dated on May 27, 2019 and signed by the National Legal Adviser of the party, Anaukayaa Mnenge Peter Esq, to explain he’s stand, he told Tribunal he had a Motion on Notice he intended to move, pursuant to Paragraph 47 of the first schedule to the Electoral Act, 2010, as amended, and Order 9 Rule 15(1) of the Federal High Court (Civil Procedure) Rules 2009.

Ehieze attached 15-paragraph affidavit in support of the motion, sworn to by the AA National Legal Adviser.

Part of the affidavit read: “To the best of my knowledge and belief the second petitioner/applicant, which is a registered political party in Nigeria, was not consulted before the filing of this petition, wherein it was joined as the second petitioner.

“Incidentally, the first petitioner/respondent (Uche Nwosu), who contested the said election on the platform of our party, decided on his own to bring this petition without consultation or approval of the national body of the second petitioner (AA), when the second petitioner has no interest in taking part in any re-run election being sought by the first petitioner.

“The second petitioner is therefore surprised that its name is being used as a co-petitioner in this petition, without the agreement or even knowledge of the National Officers.

“To the best of my knowledge and belief, the decision to strike out the name of the second petitioner/applicant from this petition, was not actuated by any other reason, other than in keeping with its agreement with other members of the Coalition of United Political Parties, CUPP, not to undermine the interest of its members and to give room for peace, progress and development of Imo State.”

The Tribunal was therefore urged to hold to grant the application “by striking out the name of the second petitioner/applicant, as sought”.

Counsel to Governor Emeka Ihedioha and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Dr. Onyechi Ikpeazu SAN, and Prince K.C.O Njemanze SAN respectively urged the tribunal according to the law, to give Ehieze’s Motion on Notice fair hearing and take a decision.

The matter has been adjourned to June 14th, 2019.