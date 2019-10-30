Barely six months into the four year tenure of the present elected officers in various positions both at the State and National levels, interested individuals who wish to gun for positions in 2023 elections have started making moves to actualize their dreams.

While those gunning for Presidency and Governorship seats are busy already, those for Senatorial diadems are said to also perfecting their plans.

Trumpeta learnt that the Owerri Senate seat, which is already in the hands of Senator Ezenwa Onyewuchi, has started attracting attentions of some Owerri sons and daughters who are likely going to do battle with the incumbent, Onyewuchi.

Impeccable sources have told Trumpeta that those likely to throw the Hats into the Owerri zone Senate ring are Chief Leo Stan Eke, Captain Emma Ihenacho, Rt Hon Godfrey Dikeocha and the present Secretary to Imo State Government, Chief Bar Uche Onyeagocha.

Trumpeta learnt that the men mentioned here are those whose body movements have exposed their plans, while indications are that more politicians may still join the fray.

Why these men are already showing early signs of competing in the 2023 election sources said, as a result of discoveries in the rapidly developing Imo State democracy which sources said has indicated that early preparations in Imo State now is the best option.

Among those said to be eyeing Senator Onyewuchi’s seat, the most experienced in terms of political Rofo-Rofo, is the present SGI, Bar Onyeagocha who is now a General of many political battles.

However, the constrains he has now is that as an appointee of Government he cannot begin politicking now, since he is engrossed with Government activities.

But sources said Onyeagocha is gradually and subtly laying the ground work of his dream by quietly easing those who will help actualize his ambition into strategic positions in Government to either be relevant or make some cool cash in preparation for the D day.

Captain Ihenacho is a house hold name in Imo politics having spent much on politicians through his many failed trials in being elected as people representative.

He is a money Bag and ready to spend enough this time to actualize the elusive dreams of being elected something.

Already, Ihenacho has an existing structure, which is now scattered into various political camps due to his inconsistency in charting a political course at a time.

But sources told Trumpeta, that the Oil Baron has learnt his political lessons now, and not coming out this time juts to throw money about.

Chief Leo Stan Eke, Trumpeta learnt, has decided to conquer his political terrain, after demolishing the Economic World, having become a known Billionaire in Africa through his Computer Empire, Zinox.

Now the Ubomiri born Computer Wizard has resolved to pick the Owerri Senate seat to kick-start his political career, after being a known heavy political sponsore for decades now.

The next on the list is Rt Hon Godfrey Dikeocha, a former Speaker of Imo House of Assembly, who hails from the same village with the incumbent Imo State Governor, Emeka Ihedioha.

Trumpeta learnt that Dikeocha who is a member of the National Assembly Commission has stockpiled enough funds these past years to give his senatorial ambition a big push.

Whether Dikeocha can realize this tall dream in 2023 is yet to be seen, because he has openly shown opposition to his brother, Emeka Ihedioha.

That Ihedioha will allow Dikeocha to hoist the flag of PDP as her Owerri Senatorial candidate in 2023 need to be subjected soothsayer’s predictions. But in politics all this are possible.

The last but not the least is the incumbent Senator Ezenwa Onyewuchi, called Ohamadike or Mr Empowerment by his admirers.

As the sitting Senator, who has served in the National Assembly for two terms, would it be easy to snatch this cup away from Onyewuchi? Can he allow this Trophy slip away from his grip just after one term?

The next few years will tell since there is still enough time for political horse tradings and intrigues. But what is certain is that Owerri Senate Seat is on the Radar.