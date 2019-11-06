IBC Pensioners Beg Ihedioha for Payment

By Orji Sampson

Weeks after the government of Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha commenced payment of pension to retired Imo Civil Servants; those of IBC persuation are yet to receive payment.

The IBC pensioners have therefore appealed to Governor Ihedioha to please authorize the payment of IBC pensioners who according to them have since been verified to save them from further agony.

In a communiqué issued by the IBC pensioners after their general meeting held November 5, 2019 and signed by the Chairman and Secretary, Mr Chidi Madu and Mr Richard Nwoko respectively also congratulated the Imo State governor on his stride to achieve his “Rebuild Imo” agenda especially as it concerns Imo pensioners.

Parts of the communiqué read; “We also congratulate him for his victory at the polls and subsequent victories at the various election tribunals as well as his appointment of some IBC pensioners, Chief Joe Ehioma and Chief Donald Ekenta into his administration.

“Members of the association note with delight that the Governor in keeping with his watchdog. “My word is my Bond” has taken the bull by the horn by not only verifying Imo State pensioners but had gone ahead to pay them 2 months pension for a start.

“The association also notes that the government took over payment of IBC staff salaries, pensions and gratuities since January 2014 knowing that subvention could no longer sustain payment of salaries, pensions and gratuities.

They however appealed to the Governor to take necessary steps to formalize payment of pensions and gratuities to IBC retirees pledging their continued support and loyalty to the Rebuild Imo programme of Governor Ihedioha.