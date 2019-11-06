Orlu Monarch, Ibenye-Ugbala Wants ISIEC To Postpone Elections Till March, Gives Reasons

By Chidinma Amaechi/Onyeananam Edmund

The Tradition Ruler of Okporo ancient kingdom in Orlu Local Government Area of Imo State, His Royal Highness Eze Barrister Victor N.C Ibenye Ugbala, Eze Ugo the IV has appealed to the Imo State Independent Electoral Commission ISIEC to Postpone the Local Government elections till March next year.

The monarch made the appeal while speaking with newsmen at his palace in Okporo Ancient Kingdom.

He said the tenure elongation will enable current local government chairmen to organize the various departments in each local government area, which will in turn help the new leaders for proper administrative duties.

The traditional ruler who was a former secretary to Imo State Government, SGI commended the Executive Governor of Imo State, Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha, over what he described as a giant leap towards a successful Rebuild Imo project that has been adjudged a herculean task by the citizens of Imo State. He noted that the peace that came with Rt Hon Ihedioha’s emergence as Governor will last for four years and beyond.

He also said that Imo citizens who reside across the country made up their minds to return to Imo State when Governor Ihedioha emerged victorious during the 2019 gubernatorial election and subsequently during his victory at the Tribunal.

Eze Ibenye Ugbala said, “When Governor Ihedioha won, even people across party lines were jubilating, he also won at the Tribunal and people started embarrassing us with Rerun. But it can’t happen, every reasonable people will agree with me that with the goals of the Rebuild Imo Agenda clearly portrayed, Governor Emeka Ihedioha’s administration will outweigh others. On the issue of the local government election in the air, there was no local government in the past, the local governments were dead and buried”.

The Monarch hinted that prior to the emergence of Rt Hon Ihedioha as Governor, people only storm the local government secretariats to collect salaries, where as a local government ought to be a government of its own.

In furtherance, the monarch opined, saying, “what we had here before now was a local government with nobody in various departments and no files. I suggest the current LGA members be mandated and allowed to organize the various departments before new people will commence job, at least it should be good by March next year”.