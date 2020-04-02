Heaps of Refuse Take Over Owerri Streets As Epidemic Fear Grips Residents



By Okey Alozie

Apart from coronavirus ravaging the world, another serious issue that have triggered from Imo State residents is the presence of mountains of Refuse dumps in the state capital, Owerri especially those in World Bank Estate and major streets in Owerri.

Information revealed that for more than one month now Karlina Concept Company, a Refuse handling company incharge of evacuation of refuse in Imo has stopped work and since then, Owerri has become dirty again.

The fear of another serious epidemic apart from coronavirus has now gripped Imolites and as a result, the aggrieved residents of Owerri want a company that is capable of evacuating refuse on daily basis, to come and take over from ENTRACO without delay.

Places like World Bank market, Aladinma, Orji and other strategic places are no go areas because of refuse dumps. Flies are everywhere on the streets.

Those who spoke to our reporters complained that ENTRACO workers left their job to extort money from traders and shop owners.

The gutters in Owerri as we gathered is now blocked with heaps of refuse, many of blocked gutters are now causing erosion problem as flood has continued to ravage parts of Owerri.

Some schools and green verges have turned to dumping sites. “This have come to an alarming rate, the government should take proactive measure before people start to die in their numbers” a resident said. However, sources said that ENTRACO is gradually taking over from the past administration, because logistics and other important matters most be gradually attained.

“Soon, all these will be over” a source from ENTRACO told our Reporter.