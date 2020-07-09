Cultism: Police Make Big Catch In Owerri, Arrest 27 Suspects



By Tochi Onyeubi

In what could be termed celebration gone wrong, suspected cultists numbering 27, are cooling their heads in police net.

This is contained in a release signed by the Imo State Commissioner of Police, CP Isaac Akinmoyede and made available to Trumpeta, where the suspects were alleged to be members of the Black Axe fraternity.

The release stated that, thorough investigation revealed they had gathered to celebrate their anniversary as well as conduct initiation of new members.

The release reads, “On 7/7/2020 at about 8:50pm, upon credible information, operatives of the command led by the Commander Anti- Cultism Unit, stormed a popular hotel in Umuguma area of Owerri West Local Government Area of Imo State and arrested Twenty-Seven suspects for the offences of conspiracy, Aiding and Abetting Cultism”.

“Items recovered were; one black Toyota Prado Jeep, One Toyota Matrix, one Toyota Corolla, eleven phones, one locally made pistol, one battle axe, three black berets inscribed with ” Aye Nigeria, one bronze skull inscribed with “Aye Nigeria”, a cake inscribed with ” Aye Nigeria”, quantity of substance suspected to be Indian Hemp, black t-shirts and illicit drugs”.

Names given are as follows; Austin Chinedu, Emmanuel Uzodinma, Ofoegbu Chibueze, Bekee Princewill, Chinonso Adimoha, Desmond Ekeneachalonu, Ndieze Emmanuel, Ndieze Vincent, Augustine Oparaugo, Bruno Uroegbu, Ike Okafor, Kelvin Uzoma, Anthony Agube, Chibuzo Chukwuemeka, Uchechukwu Egeonu, Harcourt Briggs.

Others are, Mbamara Santus, Mario Obinna, Ifeanyi Njoku, Nnamdi Njoku, Mbama Ijeoma, Ogbonna Florence, Nwosu Maryjane, Ebere Elechi, Blessing Abel, Sandra Patrick, Blessing Joseph.

Recall that, they said group painted the town yellow when they moved about town in procession, to mark their anniversary few days ago.

There have been reported cases of violence and even death whenever such group celebrates their anniversary.

Meanwhile police report reveal that further investigations are ongoing to apprehend fleeing members.