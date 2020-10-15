Tension In Ngor Okpala Over Killing Of Man During Football Match

By Onyekachi Eze

There is relative tension in Ngor Okpala LGA, Imo State, following the death of a youth of the area who died at a scene of a friendly football match, by a knife stab of a teenager.

Palpable fear has enveloped the whole vicinity as a normal youth friendly match has sent one Mr. Johnpaul Ekwugha of Umuogbor Ntu, to his early grave.

The incident occurred last Sunday at about 5:15pm while the football tournament was going on at LA Primary School play ground in Umuogbor Ntu, Ntu Autonomous Community, Ngor Okpala LGA, of Imo State.

An eye witness account who narrated the incident to Trumpeta Newspaper revealed that Master Blessing Chibueze from Umuaku Ntu stabbed the footballer on a bench with a knife, for exchange of words.

Troubled ensued when the deceased, Ekwugha tried to call Chibueze to order to stop entering inside the pitch.

Probably angered by the interference, having picked a quarrel, he was accused of stabbing the victim with a knife.

Unfortunately, he died at the spot having bleeded profusely from the chest he was stabbed on, before he was taken to a nearby health Centre, ‘Grace Hospital, Eziama’.

The Police spokesperson in the State, Orlando Ikeokwu, who confirmed the incident said the suspect, arrested by Ngor Okpala Police Station, had been transferred to the State homicide section at the Command Headquarters, Owerri.

Meanwhile, youths of the area were reportedly on rampage, leaving the house of the suspect destroyed.