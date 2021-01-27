Ohaneze Crisis: Chidi Ibeh Dares Obiozor .Says “No One Has Right To Prosecute Me”



Parallel President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Chidi Ibeh has affirmed that Professor George Obiozor favoured leader of the Igbo apex social organization does not have the constitutional rights to prosecute him.

Ibeh while addressing newsmen in Owerri thi week insisted that he remains the authentic PG of Ohanaeze following what he described as a genuine election that ushered in his administration a day preceding Obiozor’s election.

According to Ibeh, those purported to have backed Obiozor to prosecute him are not constitutionally recognized by the body and therefore had no power to do such.

“The person making such a comment is just an individual, and how can he when he knows we are the legally recognized executives of Ohanaeze, he is entitled to his opinion, we had our election according to the constitution on the 9th while they have theirs on the 10th, we have already dragged them to court, very soon we shall know who is the real President General.” Ibeh said.

Meanwhile, youth wing of Ohanaeze Ndigbo has questioned the presence of the two southeast All Progressive Congress (APC) governors at the Ohanaeze election in Owerri, Imo State.

Publicity Secretary of the Igbo youth wing of Ohanaeze, Osmond Nkeoma noted that their presence might have given credence to why Obiozor emerged as the President General.

Nkeoma who has kicked against the role of some other southeast leaders in Obiozor’s emergence frowned at what it described as “politicization of the whole process that brought in Obiozor.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo has lost its dignity, how can they allow politics to kill the dignity we have in Ohanaeze, why is it that it is only the southeast governors, Hope Uzodimma and Dave Umahi were the only southeast governors to be present.

“Hope Uzodinma has bastardized Ohanaeze Ndigbo association through his dirty political anticidents and maneuvers. Hope is synonymous with electoral fraud, we have not forgotten how he emerged as governor. We believe in Prof. George Obiozor but not in the process that brought him in.

“I tell you truly, they have reduced the position of Ohanaeze, nobody will respect them again, it’s a shame this is happening when we are talking about Igbo presidency in 2023. Nkeoma said.