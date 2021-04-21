Henrietta Agbaero Named New DS, Imo Sports Commission ..As Aretola Bows Out

Following the retirement of the former Director of Sports from service, Lady Henrietta Ngozi Agbaero has been nemed the new Acting Director of Sports of Imo Sports Commission.

Trumpeta sports learnt that the form lawn tennis star who also graduated from the National Institute of Sports, Lagos in her active days represented the state at national competitions and Nigeria.

She has in the recent past served as the pioneer Secretary of Heartland Queens as well as the Sports Commission head of organisation.

She takes over from, Mrs Chizotam Agboma Aretola who recently retired from active service shortly before the just concluded National Sports Festival NSF, tagged “Edo 2020”.

Reacting to her new status, Lady Henrietta who appreciated the Governor for endorsing her appointment assured that she will work with the relevant sporting associations and stakeholders to ensure that sports regains its lots glory even as she consolidates on the achievement of her predecessor.

While thanking the Governor for her support towards sports development in the state, she also commended the untiring efforts of the sports commissioner, Hon Dan Ogu whom she said has established a cordial working relationship with the Commission’s management team for optimal results.

She however urged members of the management team and the entire staff and athletes for their maximum cooperation in other to achieve better results.