Sports Commissioner, Ogu Receives Victorious Imo Angels ..Backs Team for More Exploits

The Hon Commissioner for Youth, Sports & Social Development, Hon Dan Chike Ogu “Hamza” has commended the management of Imo Angels FC on their victory at the just concluded football Queens Invitational Tournament held at Sango Ota in Ogun state.

Hon Ogu while receiving the national champions restated his commitment towards the development of sports in the state especially at the grass roots thanking the team for making Imo state proud in far away Ogun state.

The excited Commissioner however charged the players to always be disciplined and good ambassadors of the club and state lauding the players for their commitment towards their chosen career and to the club. He also promised to carry Imo Angels along in government programmes, stating that they (players) fall into the two departments in his ministry which are Youth & Sports.

While assuring the team of his support, Chief Ogu told the team to always reach him and his team for any assistance they may need promising to always give attention to the problems highlighted by the teams management.

Hon Ogu further. promised to take the good news to His Excellency, the state Governor, Sen Hope Uzodinma and possibly fix a date for formal presentation of the trophy to the Governor even as he assured to visit the training ground of the team and offer advise where needed.

He then rewarded the team handsomely with cash and charged them to do more stating that “to whom more is given, much is expected”.

Players and Management of Imo Angels FC, thanked the Hon Commissioner for his kind gestures and equally congratulated the him and the state contingent for the harvest of laurels at the just concluded National Sports Festival NSF, tagged “Edo2020”.

The players who spoke through Onyinyechi Kalu promised that they will continue to make the state proud with more trophies and laurels.

She however pleaded for a look into the teams plights raised by the management to enable the team prepare for their future programmes both within and outside the state.

Highlight of the event was the formal presentation of the golden trophy won at Ogun to the commissioner.