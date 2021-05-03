Insecurity : Ex Oru East Lawmaker, Nzeruo Sues For Peace, Decries Loss Of Lives, Property



By Onyekachi Eze

Following the incessant rate of killing, arson, murder, and vandalization of public structures rocking the entire South East States, and Nigeria at large, the Lawmaker who represented Oru East State Constituency in the Imo State House of Assembly (8th House), Hon. Nkenna John Nzeruo has called for calm and normalcy to return in the land.

He pleaded to all the aggrieved parties to sheath their swords, and work for a common goal that would better the society.

Hon. Nkenna Nzeruo expressed his worry while addressing Journalists in Owerri, the Imo State capital.

The passionate appeal became paramount over the recorded cases of deaths, kidnapping and burning of both Police stations and correctional service divisions across board.

The ugly scenario had since then caused serious tension, unrest and palpable fear in all the nook and cranny of Imo State, South East region, and Nigeria at large.

According to him, a society that experiences such attack by her citizens instead of progressing, would be declining economically, socially and otherwise.

The Oru East born Parliamentarian seized the opportunity to admonish the youths, especially in Imo State, and by extension, youths of Oru East LGA to give the government of the day, an enabling environment to execute her lofty dreams and policies.

Nzeruo said, “No government would sit and watch her citizens, precisely the youths who are bedrock of the society suffer untold hardship and suppression of any sort;

“Taking for instance the administration of Governor Hope Uzodinma in Imo, he established the Ministry of Entrepreneurship and Skills acquisition basically to cushion the ravaging effects of unemployment among the youths; within this short period of establishment, I tell you, many have been gainfully employed, while others are self reliant courtesy of the skills acquisition programs they acquired”.

Hon Nkenna continued by urging the youths, irrespective of differences to join hands in restoring peace, stressing that no nation develops in the face of rancour, acrimony, and infighting.

Speaking further, the Oru East representative in the Imo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission, ISOPADEC, called on all political leaders of all strata to engage the aggrieved youths into a peaceful dialogue, rather than fanning the embers of war, pointing that life has no duplicate.

Nzeruo was of the opinion that instead of instigating hatred and revenge in the minds of embittered persons, such effort can as well be exerted into meaning discussion, aimed at seeking for an end to the crisis.

Meanwhile, Hon Nkenna Nzeruo while recalling the last weekend’s attack on Governor Hope Uzodinma’s country home in Omuma, condemned the act.

He maintained that descending on the abode of the governor and setting some property ablaze wouldn’t solve the problem, rather, would cause more disaffection.

He therefore felt bad on the death of the unit commander of the Eastern Security Network, Ikonso who was killed in his Awo-Omamma country home two weeks Saturday, March 24, 2021.

Pleading on the conscience of the aggrieved youths, especially those of Oru East and Awo-Omamma extraction to give peace a chance, Nzeruo averred that recounting the incident would be hurting.

Praying for divine protection and intervention on all and sundry, Nzeruo said, “Imo State has been known as a peaceful State. Let no one be a part to the destabilization of the ever known accommodating State. It is our own, and our responsibility to protect it against any external forces”.