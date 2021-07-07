IMO SWAN LAUDS DESIRE OPARANOZIE’S HUMANITARIAN SERVICES TO THE GIRL CHILD

The Sports Writers Association of Nigeria SWAN, Imo state chapter has lauded the efforts of Desire Oparanozie to better the lot of the girl child through her foundation.

In release signed by the chapters Chairman and Secretary, Everest Ezihe and Tunde Liadi;

“We commend her exploits as a professional female player especially for nations female senior national team, Super Falcons and her professional club side in the Frensh female league 1, Djion FC.

“Imo SWAN also wants to laud the former Super Falcons captain for her humanitarian services powered by her foundation, “Desire Oparanozie Foundation” to help the girl child.

“We are delighted with her support programme created by the Foundation in collaboration with Team Nigeria UK, “Health Care For Girls” outreach, centered on Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR).

The sports writers body also praised all her activities and initiative which is pioneered by the Super Falcons forward aimed at given back to her “Alma Mater”, which comes up by 10am, Saturday, 10th July 2021, at Girls Secondary School Ikenegbu, Owerri.

They lauded the former Guingump and Wolfsburg striker, whose project in 2019, tagged “Encouraging the Young Nigerian Dreamer” through sports for secondary schools, for dimming it necessary to educate school Pupils and keep them abreast on cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), which is an emergency procedure that combines chest compression often with artificial ventilation, in an effort to manually preserve intact brain function until further measures are taken to restore spontaneous blood circulation and breathing in a person who is in cardiac arrest.