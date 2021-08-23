Abia House of Reps Member Visits OGBUAGU MBAIKE

By Onyekachi Eze

The Federal Lawmaker representing Aba North and South in the National Assembly, Rt. Hon Chimaobi Ebisike, has identified with Hon. Amb. Uche Ogbuagu, over his birthday anniversary.

Amb. Ogbuagu celebrated his 49th birthday last week Tuesday, August 17, 2021, with the destitute, senior citizens, and the underprivileged persons in Ikeduru LGA.

While he had a momentous occasion with the less privileged persons, Ogbuagu who currently represents Ikeduru State constituency in the Imo State House of Assembly seized the opportunity to further empower both the youth, physically challenged persons with buses, cars, motorcycles, wheel chairs among others.

Still in the euphoria of the birthday celebration, his bosom ally representing Aba North and South Federal Constituency in the Green Chambers (House of Representatives, Abuja) stormed Amii Akabo, country home of Amb. Uche Ogbuagu to reckon with him.

Rt. Hon Ebisike, who stormed Akabo at the late hours of Saturday August 21, 2021 did not only felicitate with Ogbuagu for marking his birthday, but also showered him with accolades, especially towards his love for humanity.

The National Lawmaker described ‘Ogbuagu Mbaike’ as a rare breed to humanity.

He attributed him as a visionary man, who would stop at nothing than adding smiles on the faces of the down trodden.

The Abia Reps member took time to eulogise Amb. Ogbuagu, who he presented as a rare gift to mankind, and a friend to behold irrespective of political party affiliation.

He expressed optimism that as a friend in Imo State Legislature, he would continue to go higher politically, considering his antecedents.

Hon Ebisike came in the company of some key political players from Aba North and South Federal Constituency.

They include; Barr. Chizurum Kanu (Former Commissioner for petroleum, Abia State), Hon Prince Stanley O. Ogbonna (Former Executive Chairman Aba North LGA),

Hon Tony Agbanyim (The Constituency Liason Officer), Engr. Kingsley Achumba (Snr. Legislative Aide to Hon. Ebisike), Mr. Ogechukwu Ogbonna (PDP Stalwart, Abia State), Mr. Rich Amadi (Media Aide to the Hon. Member) among others.

It would be recalled that Amb. Uche Ogbuagu in his interactive session with Journalists unveiled his undying passion of representing Mbaike (Mbaitoli/Ikeduru) Reps seat in 2023.

According to him, the vision was to ensure an effective representation for his Constituency.

He also revealed of deploying all possible itineraries towards actualizing the dream, for the emancipation of Mbaike Federal constituency.