Nnamdi Kanu: Time For Igbo Monarchs, Religious, Political Leaders To Unite Against Injustice – Anyanwu



Following the arrest of the leader of the indigenous people of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu by the Nigerian Government, a Chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo State, Senator Samuel Nnaemeka Anyanwu has called on Traditional Rulers, religious and political leaders in the South East to unite against injustice meted out at the zone.

Anyanwu said that despite his arrest which he described as controversial, Mazi Kanu remains innocent of the whole allegations against him until a competent court of higher jurisdiction proves otherwise.

He appealed to Igbo leaders not to shy away from identifying with him, maintaining that so far, no court in the land has convicted him of any offense and as such, should not be abandoned.

Senator Anyanwu therefore urged the Igbo to toe the same line of action the Yoruba leaders adopted in defending their own, Mr Sunday Igboho, pointing out that Mazi Kanu’s arrest should not scare anyone away from speaking against marginalization of the zone by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to him, “when the Igbo begin to desert their own to incarcerate in the prison, strangers will seize to accord respect to them. All hands must be on deck irrespective of political affiliations to ensure the speedy release of one of our own. As an Igbo man, no way shall we deny him even if convicted”

While condemning the height of insecurity and unjust arrest of innocent citizens in the South East zone, Senator Anyanwu enjoined Governors of Igbo extraction to urgently mediate into the matter to dialogue with the federal government, in order to fast-tract his unconditional release.