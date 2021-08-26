Danger: Imo Among States Involved In Flood Risk

Imo State has been announced as one of the states flood will wreck havoc this season.

Before now, some areas in the state have been suffering from flood. Areas like Egbu, Emekuku and parts of the state capital have become victims of flood.

The Nigeria Meteorological Agency, NIMET, has Imo State including other states could face flood

General Manager, Public Relations of NIMET, Muntari Ibrahim, stated that “moderate to heavy rainfall, which could lead to flash floods are expected to commence from Tuesday, 24th through to Thursday, 26th of August 2021”

According to the agency, the flood is expected to affect Sokoto, Zamfara, Katsina, Kaduna, Kano, Jigawa, Bauchi, Gombe, Yobe, Kebbi, Niger, FCT, Plateau, Adamawa, Taraba and Kwara States.

Other states to be affected are Oyo, Lagos, Ondo, Ogun, Edo, Delta, Baylesa, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Benue, Enugu, Ebonyi, Imo, Anambra, Abia and Rivers States.

According to NIMET, the flash floods on roads, settlements, farmlands, and bridges could be more pronounced and could lead to cars skidding off the road and with the possibility of car crashes.

It advised members of the public to take heed and avoid damages from rain related hazards occasioned by the predicted flood.

It advised Nigerians not to disregard the latest prediction, adding that the previous three days forecast issued towards the end of July was accurate with disheartening tales of loss of lives and property affected significantly.