Despite Uzodinma’s No Sit-At-Home Claims, Banks, Shops, Markets Shut In Imo .Tension in Orlu Area, Panic In State Secretariat As Worker Flee



Claims by the Imo State governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma that all is well in Imo State every Monday of the week in the past few weeks, and there is no observation of the sit-at-home order of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra, IPOB and Eastern Security Network, ESN, commercial businesses outfits, banks and other service outlets were under lock and key on Monday 30th August 2021.

Against the backdrop of the every Monday observation of the sit-at-home order in the South East states, declared by the outlawed group, Governor Uzodinma had claimed that the IPOB/ESN order doesn’t hold in Imo.

Speaking to newsmen in Abuja, after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari, Uzodinma said only a constituted authority like his government can order a sit-at-home in the state, adding that residents were going about their normal activities because they refused to obey the order.

Said he “IPOB is not a government in Imo State and cannot order people to sit-at-home. People go about their business in Imo”.

Contrary to the position of the Governor that activities go on as usual on such days, residents of the state acted otherwise and proved the number one citizen wrong.

Our reporters who monitored events in the State on Monday revealed that commercial activities were at lowest ebb with banks and markets closed. A visit to the major markets showed that the shops were not only closed, no one was found at the stores including markets. Even some supermarkets were also affected.

Though, government offices were opened but few workers with private transport managed to appear for work. Our correspondent who was at the Portharcourt road secretariat disclosed that workers flee the complex when unconfirmed reports came in that unknown Gunmen were planning to attack those who went to work. Within split seconds, the workers had dispersed from the complex.

Trumpeta was also informed that tension enveloped Orlu area including Orsu, Oru East and Njaba where operations of the IPOB/ESN are said to be high. Residents remained indoors and refused to move out for their normal businesses.

Trumpeta also noticed reduced traffic on the roads especially in the state capital where Monday’s used to be busy day for road users.

As at the time of the report, no skirmishes between the police and members of the IPOB/ESN were recorded as police operatives were spotted on the road.