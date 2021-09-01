FUTO Land: Community Leaders Dares Imo Governor, Pays Women To Protest Against Uzodinma



Fear and uncertainty have become the order of the day within the Federal University of Technology Owerri and her host Community over an affront protest against both the federal and state governments by some group of women and armed hoodlums believed to come from Obinze and Dindi Ihiagwa on an alleged directive from a certain Community and Political leader from the said Community.

According to a reliable source the women were paid by the certain leader of Owerri West extraction, who was a former member of the federal house of representatives to cover up his involvement in the illegal Encroachment and indirect selling of over three hundred plots of land belonging to the federal government Establishment, FUTO in pretence that the land belongs to a certain Family/Community in Avu and also to appease his frustrated clients and buyers, who have been on his neck for the refund of the monies since the pronouncement by the Imo State governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma, ascertaining that the said land belongs to the federal University of Technology Owerri.

It was also disclosed that they had arrangements to blackmail the Governor through self righteous publications.

Consequently, a certain family also revealed to our reporter that the land in question was donated to the state government by the family and have not retrieved same but were shocked to see the acclaimed leader used his political connection in the last PDP government in the State to sell over 300 plots to the public.

Regrettably, our source recalled that same political leader that is daring the State Government led by Gov Uzodinma once made a strategic statement, quoting the land use Act law, where it was stated categorically clear that all lands belong to the Government.

The source also disclosed to our reporter that the said leader and some of his co travellers are allegedly had in a recent meeting concluded plans for attack and stop the workers hired by FUTO to fence the university land from today.