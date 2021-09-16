Haritex Buries Sister Today

Today Friday, September 17, 2021, all roads will lead to Amaibo in Nguru, Ngor Okpala LGA, Imo State as Business Mogul and political, Chief Henry Njoku (Haritex) buries his elder sister, Ezinne Juliana Chizomam Eguzoro.

According to information available to Trumpeta, the Body will leave the mortuary by 7am for Chief Njoku’s compound in Umuovum Ulakwo, Owerri North LGA before heading to Amaibo Nguru for lying in state in her husband’s compound.

The burial mass service will be at St Theresa Catholic Church Parish, Nguru Umuaro Ngor Okpala LGA, by 9.30am

Interment will follow immediately in her husband’s compound.

Haritex uses this forum to invite Business and Political Associates, friends, relations and others to the burial ceremony.