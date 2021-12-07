Illegal Revenue Collectors Task force Resurfaces in Imo

By Okey Alozie

Alleged Illegal Taskforces and fake revenue collectors have resurfaced again in Imo State.

Our roving reporter observed how some fake revenue collectors and illegal taskforce now extort money on daily bases from innocent citizens of Imo State.

These illegal collectors were physically seen around Douglas road, Wethedral road, World Bank Estate, in the capital city, Owerri.

An eye witness account revealed that throughout last week the so called taskforce and revenue collectors arrested a lot of people along the major roads of Owerri charging them on the spot and collecting big sum of money from them.

The taskforce and fake revenue collectors met their waterloo on Friday when the double crossed vehicle belonging to a security officer at Douglas road who later dragged them to the authorities and got the fake revenue collectors exposed.

On Monday 6th of December 2021, the fake revenue collectors and illegal taskforce were also seen at Fire Service bus stop with some security agents stopping vehicles to demand for emblame and other fees that were not approved by the State Government.

The collectors while at Fire Service on Monday, 16th of December 2021, the collectors seized items from bread sellers, shoe makers and other road side traders on the ground that those traders were causing obstruction.

It was discovered that the collectors took money from the traders and released their goods.

When the matter was reported to a security van passing the area, the collectors were nowhere to be found, “they ran away” a source revealed.

Imolites have now been alerted of the activity of this fake ENTRACO officials who claim to be revenue collectors.

Some of these fake collectors are said to have come from some sister States to cause confusion in Imo.

The group of fake collectors move around with blue Bus-Imo bus and operate at the major roads of Owerri.