Nnamdi Kanu’s Fate Hangs, Court Reserves Date For Judgment on Fundamental Rights

What would happen about the continuation of the case the Federal Government instituted against detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB Nnamdi Kalu has been reserved by the court to a day judgment shall be delivered.

According to online reports Trumpeta obtained a High court of Abia State sitting in Umuahia (10th December, 2021) has concluded hearing in the Fundamental Rights suit filed on behalf of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu by his special counsel, Barrister Aloy Ejimakor. Justice Benson Anya was the presiding judge.

The suit was filed on 27th August, 2021 against the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and six others, seeking stoppage of Kanu’s prosecution and release from detention. At issue is Kanu’s extraordinary rendition from Kenya to Nigeria in June this year.

Today, the parties joined issues and adopted their processes. In his address to the Court, Barrister Ejimakor stated that “It’s important to emphasize that the suit is aimed at barring the prosecution of Mazi Kanu and securing his release from detention, because the opposite will amount to rewarding the government for the injustice inherent in the illegal rendition of Kanu”. He cited to the authority of the Nigerian Constitution, case law and other authorities.

In their counter arguments, the Lawyers to the Respondents, which included Barristers Simon Enoch (for the AGF), Omo-Osagie M (for the police), Amos Tori (for the Army) and C. Odukwe for the DSS, raised preliminary objections to the jurisdiction of the Court to entertain matters pertaining to the Federal Government.

At the conclusion of oral arguments, the judge informed parties that they will receive a hearing notice bearing the date the court will render its judgment.