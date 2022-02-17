Ngor Okpala Assembly Seat: Parties Talk Tough, PDP Warns Uzodinma To Keep Off .Says No Rigging Of Election

The fireworks expected to characterize the election that would usher in a replacement for the member to represent Ngor Okpala State constituency in Imo State House of Assembly, have commenced with the PDP sending out warning signal to the state governor Senator Hope Uzodinma who is of the APC to keep off.

The position became vacant following the persona non grata the state legislature handed to the former occupant, Hon Tochi Okereke who was removed for long absence and in activity from the House in line with constitutional regulations.

With INEC scheduling the bye-election for Saturday, the 26th of February, 2022, parties involved in the contest have started gingering up for the hostilities .

Apart from conduct of the primaries and names of successful candidates submitted to INEC for the election, parties with candidates have started campaigns ahead the contest.

While APC has Blyden Amajiriomwu, as candidate, PDP and APGA are fielding Jeff Emeka Nwachukwu and Chris Nwaiwu respectively.

PDP who had the candidate that was removed through constitutional means is not resting on its oars at ensuring that another of their candidate takes over the position as it has inaugurated a campaign committee under the chairmanship of the Senator representing Owerri Zone, Senator Ezenwa Onyewuchi.

Onyewuchi who has gone into action immediately didn’t waste time to warn Uzodinma to keep away from the area.

Onyewuchi ably backed by the leadership of the party in the state including a House of Reps Member who is from the area, Hon Bede Eke sent out words that the state governor should keep off the contest.

Speaking after inauguration, Onyewuchi warned the ruling party to bury the idea of rigging the election while regretting that both APC in Imo and Uzodinma have completely disappointed Ngor Okpala people stressing that it is unacceptable that an administration which has lasted for two years doesn’t have any achievement to show to Ngor Okpala people.

While arguing that all the projects in Ngor Okpala are from the federal government attracted by himself and the PDP lawmaker for the federal constituency, Hon Eke, Onyewuchi added that it has been a tale of failure, disappointment and zero performances for the APC and Uzodinma.

Onyewuchi further claimed that Ngor Okpala is a PDP stronghold which will never lose to APC stating that the people should resist APC attempt to rig the election.

The senator’s stern warning for Uzodinma to keep away didn’t go down well with the APC who has replied asking Onyewuchi to mind his business and face internal challenges against him within the party.

Several writers sympathetic to the APC in the state while responding to the Onyewuchi asked the senator to first of all prove claims of what he has done for the people of the area as the Senator representing Owerri Zone before dragging in the name of Uzodinma into the election.

The Owerri zone Senator was also told to first of all tackle the issue of the attempt to pull the rug off his feet ahead the next year general election than boasting about delivering PDP candidate in the bye-election.