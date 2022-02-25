PDP Stands For Equity, Fairness – Ukanacho ..Urges Imolites To Support Party

By Stevenie Michaels

A former governorship candidate of the United People’s Party (UPP), Sir Osmond Ukanacho, has rated the People’s Democratic Party, PDP high for demonstrating equity and fairness, saying such was the reason those who once left the party could not find such virtues in other parties, hence their return.

Ukanacho stated this at the grand civic reception of the National Secretary of PDP, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, (Samdaddy) as organized by the PDP, held in Owerri, on Wednesday.

Ukanacho, who hails from Atta autonomous community in Ikeduru, stated positively that PDP is the largest political party in the country that grants members protection and assurance, a party void of partiality and injustice, affirmed members right to expression.

Further speaking, Dr Ukanacho described Samdaddy as a man who believes in equity and fairness whose victory as the National Scribe of PDP was gotten from his selflessness in service.

According to Dr Osmond Ukanacho “looking at the APC in the State and the county, there is more to what the eyes sees , For APC to fail in signing the Electoral Bill into law shows it has nothing good in stock for the country Nigeria, but we are making sure that the Ngor-Okpala Constituency Bye-election is not rigged as PDP wins the election with the best results ever”.