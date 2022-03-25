Imo-Born American-Based Pharmacy Student, Ikenna Ogwuegbu Sets To Present 2022 Diabetes Updates In US, March 27

All is now set as Imo-born Pharmacy Student in the United States of America, Pharmacist John Ikenna Ogwuegbu will deliver a lecture on the topic, “Recent Trends In The Management Of Diabetes”.

Pharmacist Ikenna Ogwuegbu is the President, IKON Health Foundation, a non- governmental organization through which he has magnanimously donated medical equipments to various hospitals in rural areas of Imo State, Nigeria.

The online lecture which will hold on Sunday, March, 27th, 2022, is organized by the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria- Young Pharmacists Group (PSN- YPG) in conjunction with IKON Health Foundation and Neomed College of Pharmacy, USA; while Joshua I. Idemudia (Pharm D) Coordinator, Public Health Committee is the moderator.

The educative- packed programme is expected to start at 2:00pm Eastern Standard Time (EST) 7:00pm West African Time (WAT).

In a telephone interview the Speaker, Pharmacist John Ikenna Ogwuegbu, he expressed gratitude to PSN Young Pharmacists Group, IKON Health Foundation and NEOMED’s Script Your Future Outreach Program for providing him the opportunity to deliver.

People of the state are advised to hook up online as he presents updates on the 2022 American Diabetes Association (ADA) treatment guidelines.