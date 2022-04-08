Imo Agog As ICAN Holds 16th Eastern Zonal Accountants Conference In Imo

Tunji Adedeji

History was made in the heartland city of Owerri, Imo State capital when the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) held it’s 16TH Eastern Zonal Accountants Conference which commenced from Tuesday 5th – Friday 8th April, 2022.

The three days event themed “The Agropreneur in a digital economy: pathway to economic growth and development was held at the popular Concord Hotel Owerri,Imo State.

In her opening address , Mrs Comfort Olu Eyitayo, the 57th president of the Institute of Chartered Accountants said apart from the mandatory regulatory demand, accountants provide strategic direction to businesses, irrespective of size.

She said,” it delights me greatly to welcome you all to this 16TH Eastern Zonal Accountants Conference of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN). “

“The purpose of the conference is to hold conversations that enhance the accounting profession, reposition accountants as professionals for greater impact and relevance.

57th president of the Institute of Chartered Accountants added that the theme of this year’s conference came from the need to set pathway to economic growth and development “

She pointed out that t he Institute’s Conference remains the largest annual gathering of professional accountants in Africa.

The soft spoken president further said ICAN is involved in capacity building of professional accountants and other finance experts ,adding that accountants assist and guide in tax returns and preparation of financial reports.

She said as an institute, we would continue to implore the over 53,000 ICAN members to uphold accuracy and integrity, and remain committed to the institute’s code of professional conduct and to always act in the public interest.

The epoch event which was graced by representative of the Imo State Government and thousands of ICAN members commenced with a courtesy visit to the the Rector Federal Polytechnic Nekede, Owerri is REV. ENGR. DR. MICHAEL CHIDIEBERE ARIMANWA and the management staff and a brief stop at the Obi Eze-Imo Council Mbairi ,Owerri.