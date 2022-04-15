Unknown Gunmen Kill INEC Official On Duty In Imo Community

Isinweke, lhitte/Uboma LGA headquarters stood still yesterday afternoon as unknown gunmen numbering over 12, reportedly stormed Nkwo Ihitte market to disrupt INEC activity

According to reports gathered by Trumpeta, the gunmen invaded the center in Isinweke where Ad-hoc Staff of INEC where busy registering members of the community against the 2023 general election and shot the officer in charge.

They also sent many others scampering for safety.

One of the Villagers, Chief Okpegbuo who gave account of their experience;

”We had all gathered in the village square in obedience to the directive that we should come out en masse to register.

“Not long after we queued, they came in, shot sporadically, and hoarded many into a room with a threat to kill them while others scampered for safety.

Another victim who spoke anonymously disclosed that the INEC man who was beaten with a machete by the unknown gun men struggled to save the big box given to them by INEC as he was shot him on the chest and died on the spot.

According to him, another fell victim (a young man) whom they apparently felt was trailing as they zoomed off was also shot.

As at the time of this report, Police was yet to make any statement on the incident that its video had gone viral.