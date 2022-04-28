Biafra: Court Adjourns Kanu’s Case On Kenya Arrest To May 12

A Federal High Court in Umuahia, Abia State, on Wednesday adjourned Nnamdi Kanu’s extraordinary rendition suit till May 12, 2022.

Kanu, through his lawyer, Aloy Ejimakor, had filed the suit on behalf of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader.

It will be recalled that when this matter came up for hearing for the first time before the court on March 25, 2022; the court had directed the parties to address whether it has territorial jurisdiction or not based on the violations of the fundamental rights allegations against the Federal Government of Nigeria which occurred in Kenya.

At that last hearing, the Court had adjourned the matter for hearing the parties on their written addresses on the territorial jurisdiction to April 27, 2022.

However, during the resumed hearing on Wednesday, it emerged that the respondents, namely the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the President and the Attorney General of the Federation did not file the address on point of law as was directed by the court on March 25, 2022.

For this reason, Barrister Amos Enoch, leading other lawyers from the office of the Attorney General who appeared for the three respondents, pleaded with the Court to grant the respondents an extension of time to file their written addresses.

And upon consideration, the Court granted their request and adjourned the matter for hearing on the written addresses of the parties to May 12, 2022.

In the originating suit filed by Ejimakor, he is seeking the enforcement of the Fundamental Rights of Kanu against unlawful arrest, torture, unlawful detention, unlawful disappearance, his right to a fair hearing, and above all, his right against unlawful expulsion, otherwise known as extraordinary rendition.

Among the reliefs sought by Barrister Ejimakor are An order of Court prohibiting the prosecution of Nnamdi Kanu on the strength of the unlawful rendition; his repatriation to his last place of abode abroad or to his country of nationality, Britain; and N25 billion damages and an official apology.