Exclusive: How Imo PDP “Harmonized” 3 Man Adhoc Delegate List In Abuja

Indications are that the squabble which rocked Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Imo State Chapter, following the aborted election of 3 Adhoc Delegates per each Ward in the State, has been finally resettled.

According to information available to this Newspaper, the issue which generated a lot of noise, and attention from opposition political parties has been resolved on a no victor, no vanquished situation.

Trumpeta learnt that the Panel sent by PDP hierarchy in Abuja to conduct the exercise, arrived Imo State without completing the exercise as the harmonized list by Stakeholders were not entered into the result sheets, even at the time the Panel left Imo State.

This scenario created uproar, which led to confusion within the party headquarter in Abuja, and Imo State, following counter Press Releases that worried teeming PDP members in Imo and elsewhere.

However Trumpeta learnt that after the squabble, the Stakeholders and critical Leaders of Imo PDP met in the office of the National Secretary of the PDP in Abuja, Senator Samuel Anyanwu (Samdaddy) and resolved the issue amicably.

Information available to Trumpeta has it that there was “harmonization after harmonization” to bring all contending Gladiators, on one page.

Trumpeta learnt that every issue regarding of the three man delegate list was deliberated on, by those concerned and in the end, all parties in the fight came out smiling.

Trumpeta was told that the major power blocks was that if the former Governor of Imo State, His Excellency, Hon Emeka Ihedioha, Distinquished Senator Samuel Anyanwu, the National Secretary, and all the Aspirants running for election.

Following this scenario, Trumpeta learnt, all the Groups involved were asked to name their conditions for peace, which later was followed for all to go home happy.

Trumpeta learnt that concessions were made where necessary, while some names were replaced where possible.

This Newspaper was told that while some political Zones in the State were given some surgical political solutions to march the agitations, some other Zones were left as it were for the sake of peace.

In the end, Trumpeta was told, all the Groups made sacrifices for the peace and success of Imo PDP, in the 2023 election.

The source told Trumpeta that the list would be released next week for the use of electing the National Delegates from each of the Twenty Seven Local Government Areas in the State.

“In politics, you give and take. No one individual owns PDP, so soldier go soldier come, barrack remains.

Because of this, our Leaders resolved to make peace by giving concessions and sacrifices for PDP. Today Imo PDP is stronger, to the shame of the opposition who thought the matter will tear Imo PDP apart”, a National Officer told Trumpeta.