Mbaitoli Ikeduru Federal Constituency: Akarachi Amadi Clinches APC Ticket Amidst Joy

The ruling All Progressives Congress, APC Mbaitoli Ikeduru Federal Constituency held it’s primary election on Friday 27th May 2022 at council Hall of Ikeduru Local Government headquarters in Iho, to choose its candidate for the house of Representative seat.

The process which has been described by delegates, aspirant’s agents, party officials and leaders as the most transparent primaries held in the federal Constituency in recent times.

The process which started little late due to logistics witnessed 99% turn out of delegates as the Chairman, Primary Election Committee from Abuja, Mr. Okechukwu Okafor addressed the delegates in most grateful manner while stating other guidelines, as the Secretary Mr. Hilary Uche documented all procedures in the presence of all.

As a loyal party faithful, I hereby applaud the process and proceeds of the primary election conducted by my party. The result which favored Hon Engr Akarachi Amadi (106 votes against 8) as now flagbearer was commendable.

It’s to our believe he offered himself to serve our constituency as best outcome as it was free, fair and credible.

I am happy to say as an eye witness that what ensued at the venue of the primaries is highly credible and budded in integrity which APC as built over two political cycles. This is a great service to our people and our great party.

All documents and result sheets that validates the primary election was signed by agents in the presence of all delegates, Security personals, under the covering of the media.

No delegate, agent, media personnel even party faithful were denied access to the venue. The judgment of our people prevailed to the fullest. The peaceful atmosphere under which it was conducted gave good credence.

The most regards is the demonstration of maturity and sportsmanship spirit, publicly saying their ambition is not worth anybody’s life or safety. A display of a commendable outpouring attitude.

I, therefore attest and commend the stakeholders of our party, the APC, our reputable delegates, the electoral committee for conducting free and fair election and giving our people hope that best is yet to come.

I would like to commend and extend profound gratitude to the governor who despite the ill-pressure, refused to be intimidated by anyone. I would also like to send my appreciation to supporters for conducting themselves greatly.

Having said this, it is important we note that Engr. Akarachi Amadi will be flying the flag of the party, APC in Mbaitoli/ Ikeduru Federal Constituency where he will be facing other party’s candidates in the 2023 general election.

When the journalist approached him with questions on what his feelings were, he expressed gratitude to God Almighty who has giving him grace to this first half of the race. He said “ everything I have done in life has been the grace of God which I don’t take for granted. I am most grateful my people, the party delegates gave me their votes and I will not disappoint them. My promise to them is that by God’s grace, I have the capacity to win the general election, no matter the pressure that comes with. I assure MBAIKE people that this is the beginning of a new done as things will be done positively different in our Federal constituency”.

To the winner, it is an extension of OLIVE BRANCHES.

To the loser, there’s always another election.

To God be the GLORY!