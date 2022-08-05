Onyeagucha Condemns Killing Of Visitors Seven In Owerri West

The PDP Candidate for Imo East Senatorial District, Hon. Barr. Uche Onyeagucha wishes to condemn in totality the recent murder of seven refuse scavengers from Niger Republic in Orogwe , Owerri west LGA.

The gruesome killing is another confirmation of the rising wave of insecurity and cold blooded murder of innocent souls in the State.

Hon. Onyeagucha described the sad incident in his local government, Owerri West, as disheartening and calls on the Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma to take urgent steps to restore peace and normalcy in the state.

Hon. Onyeagucha added that Governor Uzodimma should resign since he has shown himself incapable of protecting the lives and property of Imolites and foreigners living in the state.

This is the irreducible minimum responsibility of any responsible government. The continued shedding of innocent blood in the State under the present administration is condemnable and unacceptable.

Hon. Onyeagucha most heartily commiserates with the people and government of Niger Republic over the gruesome murder of her citizens in the state and prays to God for the peaceful repose of their souls.