EOCF Boss, Sir Obidinma Lauds Amusan, Others on Historic Outing At 2022 Commonwealth Games

The President and CEO of Elkanah Onyeali Care Foundation, Comrade Obidinma Onyeali (KSC) has lauded the exploits of Nigeria’s Medal Winners at 2022 Commonwealth Games for making the country proud.

He singled out star girl, Tobi Amusan, Commonwealth Games record and gold-medal in 100m hurdles as well as 4 by 100m relay win with her compatriots for putting our great country on the global map of sports few days after winning the 100m hurdles at Oregon, USA in the World Athletic Championship.

He likened the spirit of the victorious Nigeria athletes in Birmingham to his late Dad’s discipline and dedicated life style that earned him accolades while playing for Tranmere Rovers in Liverpool and the Nigeria national team including scoring 4 goals in a single match against Ghana as well as being flown from UK back to Nigeria to play for Nigeria.

While commending the patriotic spirit of the athletes, Sir Obidinma urged the Federal Government and cooperate bodies to motivate these athletes by honouring them with cash rewards and honours noting that it will in turn spur others to emulate them and even do more.

Team Nigeria amassed 12 Gold, 9 silver and 14 bronze, a total of 35 medals at the end of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

The gold medal haul is the highest at a single Commonwealth Games for Team Nigeria, representing its best performance ever.

This impressive outing ensured Team Nigeria also finished as the best-rank African country on the medals table, placing 7th.

Weightlifting:

1. Adijat Adenike Olarinoye (Gold, Women’s 55kg).

2. Edidiong Joseph Umaofia (Bronze, Men’s 67kg).

3. Rafiatu Folashade Lawal (Gold, Women’s 59kg)

4. Islamiyat Yusuf (Bronze, Women’s 64kg).

5. Taiwo Laidi (Silver, Women’s 76kg).

6. Mary Taiwo Osijo (Bronze, Women’s 87kg)

Athletics:

7. Chioma Onyekwere (Gold, Women’s Discus Throw).

8. Obiageri Amaechi (Bronze, Women’s Discus Throw).

9. Favour Ofili (Silver, Women’s 200m).

10. Amusan Tobi (Gold, Women’s 100m Hurdles).

11. Onwuzurike Udodi Chudi, Ashe Favour Oghene Tejiri, Akintola Alaba Olukunle, Ekevwo Raymond (Bronze Medal, Men’s 4 x 100m).

15. Amusan Tobi, Ofili Favour, Chukwuma Rosemary, Nwokocha Nzubechi Grace, Udo Joy Gabriel Chinenye (Gold, Women’s 4 x 100m).

20. Ese Brume (Gold, Women’s Long Jump)

Para-Athletics:

21. Goodness Chiemere Nwachukwu (Gold, Women’s Discus Throw F 42-44/61-64).

22. Eucharia Njideka Iyiazi (Gold, Women’s F55 – 57 Shot Put).

23. Ugochi Constaine Alam (Bronze, Women’s F55 – 57 Shot Put).

Powerlifting:

24. Alice Folashade Oluwafemiayo (Gold, Women’s Heavyweight).

25. Bose Patricia Omolayo (Silver, Women’s Heavyweight).

26. Ikechukwu Christian Obichukwu (Silver, Men’s Heavyweight).

27. Innocent Nnamdi (Bronze, Men’s Lightweight).

Wrestling:

28. Adekuoroye Odunayo (Gold, Women’s Freestyle 57kg)

29. Kolawole Esther (Bronze, Women’s Freestyle 62kg).

30. Oborodudu Blessing (Gold, Women’s Freestyle 68kg).

31. Genesis Mercy (Gold, Women’s Freestyle, 50kg).

32. Wilson Ebikewemino (Silver, Men’s Freestyle 57kg).

33. Hannah Reuben (Silver, Women’s Freestyle 76kg).

34. John Ogbonna Emmanuel (Bronze, Men’s Freestyle 74kg).

Para-Table Tennis:

35. Ikpeoyi Ifechukwude Christiana (Silver, Women’s Singles Classes 3-5).

36. Sule Nasiru (Silver, Men’s Singles Classes 3-5).

37. Ogunkunle Isau (Bronze, Men’s Singles Classes 3-5).

38. Obazuaye Faith (Bronze, Women’s Singles Classes 6-

10).

Boxing:

39. Onyekwere Ifeanyi (Bronze, Men’s over 92kg Super Heavy

Weight).

40. Umunnake Jacinta (Bronze, Women’s 75kg).

41. Ogunsemilore Cynthia (Bronze, Women’s over 57kg-60kg, Light Weight).

42. Oshoba Elizabeth (Silver, Over 54kg-57kg, Featherweight).