Confusion In Imo Over Final List Of Party Candidates

.As Litigation Still Pending In Courts

With the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, dishing out notice that final list of candidates for political parties would be published this September, tension has gripped politicians in Imo State especially those whose tickets are under contest after primaries.

The Electoral Body had before the end of last week issued a notice of desire to publish final list of candidates of the parties that will stand for election in 2023. While 20th September, 2023 was given for the names of candidates for Federal Parliament comprising Senate and House of Representatives, that of Governors and House of Assembly members shall come up latter.

It would be recalled that based on INEC calendar, parties in May this year held primaries to select candidates for the election.

Based on monitoring of the activities of the parties, Trumpeta noticed that controversies and disagreements trailed some of the conducts and processes of emergence of the candidates.

While some of aggrieved aspirants not comfortable with the process after losing out went to court to challenge the process, others who lost out are seeking alternative means to have their names as flag bearers against those declared winners after the primaries.

These developments are said to have ignited fresh fears in the minds of candidates whose tickets are in contest either in the law courts or at the party level.

The fear, according to feelers from the party is centred on the uncertainty surrounding the final list in troubled Senatorial Zones, Federal and State constituencies.

In Imo State, number of cases related to the conduct of the primaries are still pending in court as final decisions as to who is the actual party ticket holder are yet to be decided thereby fuelling tension among the contenders ahead the final list.

In the Senate category, Trumpeta learnt that despite losing out during the party primaries of the PDP for Orlu Zone seat, Reps Member who took part in the primaries, Hon Jerry Alagbaoso is reported to be seeking a means to dispose of the eventual winner, Hon Jones Onyeriri. However, a Federal High Court on Tuesday, threw Alagboso’s case out for lack of evidence.

But Trumpeta was told that Alagboso is not yet done as he is heading for a higher court of Jurisdiction on the matter.

Similarly, the Labour Party ticket Ifeanyi Araraume Jnr his holding is said to be shaky following kicks from the man who claimed to have the party’s flag in his kitty before the son of Senator Ifeanyi Araraume who lost ticket in PDP ran to Labour party to pick the ticket for Okigwe Zone. It is dicey as INEC may choose either of the two in the final list.

Coming to the House of Reps race, the candidate of the APC for Ohaji/Egbema Oguta and Oru West Federal Constituency, Hon Eugene Dibiagwu and supporters will have to put their chaplets inside water for prayers to survive ferocious tackles coming from the daughter of a former top politician of the Second Republic, late Chief RBK Okafor.

The lady had showed interest in APC ticket for the Federal Constituency and was reported to be cruising to victory before Dibiagwu came into the stage to picked the ticket.

RBK Okafor’s daughter who has been crying foul concerning how Dibiagwu emerged, Trumpeta learnt, has approached the court to seek redress. Whatever is the outcome of the court will definitely shape the final list to be released by INEC.

It is not yet uhuru for Kingsley Onyegbula named for the Orlu, Orsu, Oru East Federal Constituency PDP ticket as his main challenger, Chief Alloy Igwe is still on the track to regain the title for the contest next year. Igwe, it was learnt, is in court to upturn the emergence of Onyegbula and have his name on the INEC final list.

Even as the Appellate court has granted him victory, Ikenga Ugochinyere may have to wait for the INEC list to be sure he will run under PDP platform for the Ideato Federal Constituency election which George Igbo is seeking to have. Apparently contending with forces behind Igbo, the INEC list will be his assurance of running the election.

In Aboh Mbaise/Ngor Okpala Federal Constituency, even though Engr Alberth Agulanna won in what is described as a free and fair party primary in Ahiazu Mbaise Constituency, the incumbent, Hon Bede Eke is still in court challenging the outcome of the exercise.

For the State Constituencies in Imo, while Rex Okoro is yet to totally overcome opposition from closest rival in PDP during the party primaries, Chibuike Madubuike, Chidi Agbasi has Obinna Orgazi to shake off for the Njaba PDP ticket.

It is not clear for now who will be the PDP ticket bearers for the Ahiazu and Njaba State Constituencies as those opposing the winners are still plotting to remove them and have their names through the law courts.