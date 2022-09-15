UZODIMMA ENDS ERA OF LEGISLATIVE GALLERY WITHOUT CHAIRS

DESPITE PARTY DIFFERENCES, PDP LAWMAKERS JOIN TO RECEIVE BUHARI •RENOVATED COMPLEX OFFICIALLY UNVEILED

The one-day working visit of Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari to Imo State will not be complete without leaving memories behind.

It is no longer news that Buhari was in Owerri, the Imo State capital on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 to commission some of the signature projects built by the State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma.

Among those Commissioned were the Owerri-Orlu road, and the Owerri-Okigwe road.

One other attracting project the number one citizen officially unlocked was the renovated Imo State House of Assembly complex.

The complex was abandoned and dilapidated for years, not until the Uzodimma’s administration came to its rescue.

While there were other side attractions that heralded the well publicised event, was the full participation of the opposition State Lawmakers.

Although the Majority Lawmakers under the APC platform were all present and on their white-on-white regalia, this newspaper noticed also the presence of the few Lawmakers in the minority, PDP.

Even while the Imo State Chapter of the PDP had earlier dished out a press release describing Uzodimma’s invitation of Buhari to Imo State as uncalled for, the PDP Lawmakers displayed what one could simply tag ‘patriotic move’.

Aside their also being on the white costume as that of their Colleagues from the majority, they posed gallantly in a group photograph with President Buhari.

After the reggae play the blues, the minority Members led by the Leader, Honorable Anyadike Nwosu, Honorables Solomon Anukam, Paschal Okolie, and Philip Ejiogu rocked the dance floor on the sound track of Kiss Daniel’s hit song, ‘Buga’.

Interestingly, the man for Orlu State Constituency was the videographer, while others rocked and merried on the successful commissioning of the rebuilt complex.

Despite their party differences, the aforementioned were relaxed and exchanged jokes with each other.

It is however pertinent to ask, would the new romance continue afterwards, or they were entangled on the euphoria of the tastefully furnished Assembly complex?

Trumpeta recalls that before now, the minority Members had protested on the ill treatment meted on them, ranging from discrepancies in their allowances to that of their colleagues in the majority.

ASSEMBLY COMMISSIONING:

PATHETIC, AS ONYEKANMA, NNODUMELE MISSING IN ACTION

The absence of the Members for Mbaitoli and Orlu State Constituencies, Honorables Okey Onyekanma, and Ekene Nnodumele respectively during Buhari’s visit to the Imo State House of Assembly has elicited public reactions.

The duo were nowhere to be found on Tuesday, either at the venues of Road Commissioning, or at the Assembly Complex.

Throughout the event, the eagle eyes of Trumpeta Newspaper went clockwise to notice if the two Lawmakers could be sighted, but all to no avail, they were missing in action.

Authoritative sources told this newspaper that following the suspension punishment handed on them by the Speaker, they were not communicated.

Onyekanma and Nnodumele have been on suspension for the past 10 months since the enthronement of Speaker Kennedy Ibeh.

In event of such magnitude that had the presence of the number one citizen of Nigeria in Imo, it was expected that the House Leadership before then would have lifted their suspension so as to join others in whatever arrangement or event.

Rather, their cases were padlocked as if nothing was wrong.

Grapevine sources further revealed that before the day, Lawmakers met on different occasions to make input concerning the success of the just held visit.

Except for any of them outside the shores of Imo State or Nigeria, all the Members participated.

A concern to this effect therefore was raised as to why the Speaker who before his emergence have tasted the sourness of suspension, and should from his experience call back his suspended colleagues.

It was on that premise that worry was heightened whether Onyekanma and Nnodumele would forfeit all their entitlements.

The continued delay in lifting the suspension ban, many pundits posit is not only an infringement on the democratic tenets of the land, but an indirect shutting down of the Constituencies involved.

UZODIMMA ENDS ERA OF LEGISLATIVE GALLERY WITHOUT CHAIRS

Correspondents and regular visitors to the Imo State House of Assembly have heaved sigh of relief over the renovation of the Assembly main complex.

While Lawmakers and Legislative workers bask in the euphoria of the state-of-the-Art work done at the place, by Governor Hope Uzodimma, and commissioned by President Muhammadu Buhari, visitors have commended the Imo State Chief Executive for his well thought out arrangement of the complex.

Regular visitors can attest that before the Members relocated to the temporary site over the cracked building of the later renovated complex, there were no chairs at the gallery.

At every plenary session, Correspondents attached to the IMHA have no choice than to squat or sit on the floor.

Their predicament then could be likened to the Almajiri’s, except for any who was lucky to get a seat from any of the offices.

Even if, such a person must get approval from the Sergeant At Arms before bringing in the chair to the gallery.

Same was the fate of visitors and legislative aides who wish to observe the day’s plenary.

But, Governor Hope Uzodimma has by the virtue of rebuilding, furnishing and equipping the Assembly abrogated such a crude pattern.

Those opportune to visit inside the Chamber gallery recently can attest that there are conducive and appropriate furniture fixed at every corner.

With the current state of the Law making house in Imo, dresses won to the place is now fully guaranteed against dirts as was seen in previous administrations of the State.