ASSEMBLY VIBES THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 8, 2024

ENDLESS WAIT AS GOVT KEEPS MUTE ON IMO ASSEMBLY MOTIONS FOR PROPERTY RECOVERY, DISSOLUTIONS

•REVEALED WHY LAWMAKERS STRUCK

Emerging developments in Imo State have it that the State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma is undecided on succumbing to the weighty motions members of the State Legislature moved recently asking him to act on.

Members of the Imo State House of Assembly during plenary session last week did through motion asked the Governor to sack members and chairmen of various Commissions as well as Heads of Parastatals, MDAs, Development Centre Coordinators and members.

The members in another separate sitting same week went further to ask Uzodimma to recover the Parliamentary Quarters, renamed Heroes Apartment in New Owerri.

But a week after the motions were unanimously adopted by the members without exception, no comment has been heard from the executive arm indicating that Uzodimma may be undecided and not in the mood to take decisions yet.

Trumpeta learnt that the position of the Governor on the matters concerning the House motions is unknown yet following the passive stance a week after the lawmakers action.

When Trumpeta visited the Parliamentary Quarters sharing borders with the main Assembly complex, nothing to suggest the operators of the posh Heroes Apartment have been removed, as occupants are still maintaining their occupation of the blocks of building.

A closer observation from close range further showed that the occupants and operators are not in panic mood arising from the push of the House of Assembly for the recovery.

Members of the Imo State House of Assembly lost the ownership of the place in 2011 when former governor of the State, Senator Rochas Okorocha handed it over to Chinwe Akanno & Associates to refurbish and manage for 25 years.

This newspaper predicated another round of skirmishes between the government and Chinwe Akanno Associates should the State government go ahead to actualize the desire of the House of Assembly.

Similarly, the call by the Lawmakers to have Board members and Heads of Parastatals, Commissions, MDAs and Development Centres removed is yet to see the light of the day.

The lawmakers while advocating for the execution of the motion sighted certain reasons for the Motion.

But those the House members want removed are still in office displaying body language that suggest nothing related to their ouster will happen.

As at the time of this report, no information regarding what next from the governor on the matter was heard suggesting that the Imo Assembly members exercise may be an exercise in futility.

Meanwhile, suspected reasons believed to be behind the action of the lawmakers have been decoded.

An insider in the whole scene who chose not to be mentioned said that the desire to make nominations and contributions of names for the composition of the Commissions, Devt Centres and other offices may have induced the lawmakers to launch the onslaught for fresh persons.

“The lawmakers need to have their own persons during fresh composition of names. And as such wants Uzodimma to do their bid. That is why they also included the development centre coordinators and members” the source further added.

Another reason for the call for sack is the manner the Commissions and MDAs acted during the budget defence for the 2024 Appropriation Bill. It was learnt that against what was obtained in such situations, the lawmakers were not properly pacified to give their nod for the passage.

And to have their pound of flesh from the government officials in charge of the Commissions and MDAs, the move for their removal was advocated.

OCHIA COMMUNITY EZESHIP:

IMHA WADES IN, AS TRADITIONAL RULER RISKS DETHRONEMENT

Ochia, a community in the Ohaji-Egbema Local Government Area of Imo State may soon be presented with another choice of a traditional ruler if the incumbent ruler does not act fast.

This followed the attention beamed on the said Community by the Lawmakers of the 10th House, especially the Principal officers over the complaints raised by the natives of Ochia.

The people who stormed the House of Assembly premises in a protest reported their traditional ruler to the House following his absence from the community for a period of two years and half.

According to them, his unexplained absence from the land to oversea has kept them in dark and without any recognised traditional leadership.

The people of Ochia autonomous community explained to the House Leadership who addressed them that for over two years and six months, they do not know the whereabouts of their king, HRH Eze Ekwueme Ekwueme.

Following Mr. Aloysius Ogboka’s explanation to the Lawmakers, he disclosed that Eze Ekwueme left his traditional stool and the community for over 30 months now.

He added that he (the Eze) only speaks through the Prime minister whom he handed over to and directs how affairs concerning the oil companies domiciled in the area could operate.

Ogboko frowned that rather than their “Igwe” to come and lead the people, he is in abroad, precisely the USA dancing on social media which he claimed the video clips were with the member for the Constituency at the IMHA.

Thus, he prayed that he be changed without further delay, citing that the community is losing a lot as a result of no king around.

The House Members in response tasked them to remain calm and peaceful, while directing the community to properly address their plights to the House of Assembly Committee on LGA, Chieftaincy and Autonomous Communities for further legislative actions.

The protesters had placards of different inscriptions while some of the women were sighted shirtless and aggrieved.

UMUCHIMA GULLY EROSION: IDEATO SOUTH HOUSE MEMBER, PAJAY CRY OUT TO GOVERNOR FOR HELP

Concerned over the welfare of his constituents, the Honourable Member representing Ideato South State Constituency, Rt. Hon. Duru Iheonukara Johnson has cried out to the government of Imo State for an immediate remedial action on the Umuchima gully erosion site.

He also extended the call for a repair on roads in Ideato South State Constituency.

Hon Duru presented this at the Tuesday, February 6, 2024 Plenary session, in a motion for urgent public importance.

He opined that the worst is the Umuchima road which has cut off by erosion.

Adding that if nothing so urgent is done, his constituents and the host of other passersby would be cut off from accessing the main route.

Bearing in mind that the rainy season is fast approaching, the ranking Parliamentarian pleaded to the Uzodimma’s led administration to include the aforementioned road in the year’s plan.

The preamble reads, “Whereas Umuchima is a community in Ideato South Local Government Area. The community has been under devastating and dreaded erosion, caused by a drastic ravaging ecological disaster. Close to 80% of that community and some other parts of Ideato South LGA are on the verge of going into extinction.

“Categorically stating that a significant portion of Ideato South LGA collapses below the earth surface on a daily basis.

“Observing that the extent of the gully erosion devastation is so strong that lives and properties, including living organisms, in Umuchima community and environs are on the verge of extinction if immediate and urgent steps are not taken. As we speak, the gully erosion has decimated residential houses, shops, and the well-known Umuchima market is almost eroded.

“Observing also that presently, the depth of the gully created as a result of the ecological menace is over 100ft deep spanning a distance of almost two(2) kilometres. This erosion span from the popular Urashi River bridge (which is no longer in existence) to other parts of Ideato South local government area, such as Isiekenesi gully erosion , Umuma Isiaku-Nkwere road gully erosion, Umueshi gully erosion, but it is more annihilating in Umuchima community.

“Farm lands have been completely washed away, including graves and tombs of the dead. It is sad to note that the house of a former Chief Judge of the High Court, who is an indigene of the community, was dismantled by the gully erosion.

“Worrisome is the fact that Umuchima gully erosion has greatly affected economic activities between Imo state and Anambra state as the road is a major link route to Anambra State via Orlu-Umuchima-Akokwa down to Uga in, Anambra state.

“Furthermore, local farmers have been finding it strenuous to convey their farm produce to various markets in Owerri, Orlu, and Anambra state”.

Given by his passionate appeal and presentation, the House resolved to collectively visit the erosion site.

The House further resolved as follows, “To urge His Excellency, Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodinma to consider the imminence of rain this year and the possibility of the entire community going into extinction if immediate and proper actions are not taken.

“To write a letter to the NEMA, FERMA, NEWMAP, and FEDERAL MINISTRY OF WORKS to include the said road among roads that needs emergency attention in the first quarter of this year, 2024”.

SHUN SOCIAL VICES, ILLEGAL BUSINESS

-OSUOHA CHARGES YOUTHS

•SYMPATHIZES WITH VICTIMS OF EXPLOSION

Youths of Ohaji-Egbema Local Government Area of Imo State have been enjoined to say no to acts inimical to their growth, freedom and development of the area.

This admonition was rendered by Hon Francis Uzoma Osuoha, the Lawmaker representing the LGA in the Imo State House of Assembly.

Osuoha made the assertion while on-the-spot assessment of the site of the recent oil pipeline explosion in Obitti, a village in Ohaji-Egbema.

He frowned at the incident that led to the explosion, linking it to vandalization of oil pipeline and the blockage of the channel.

Hon Osuoha also known as Eze Buguma challenged the natives on effective surveillance on oil pipelines right of way along Obitti, Umuapu, Ihi and Awara communities.

He maintained that mounting surveillance would avert further occurrence of such incident.

The Lawmaker also observed that over the years, oil theft and bunkering have been reported, and asked that perpetrators cease henceforth.

He regretted that not only that such reckless actions had taken innocent lives, farmlands and possible good products were affected also.

However, Eze Buguma sympathized with families whose loved ones died on the incident while praying for a peaceful repose.

Hon Francis Uzoma Osuoha is the House of Assembly Committee Chairman on ISOPADEC, Oil and Gas.