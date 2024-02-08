Still On Outcome of Nov11, 2023 Imo Guber: Achonu Intensifies Moves To Stop Hope Uzodinma In Tribunal

Even as Senator Hope Uzodimma has been sworn in amidst pomp and pageantry for second term in office as Governor of Imo, opposition forces are not resting to ensure his tenure is not truncated.

Information Trumpeta gathered from the camp of the Labour Candidate for 2023 Governorship Election in the state, Senator Athan Achonu indicate that the Ehima Mbano born politician is still plotting through the Election Petition Tribunal to pull a surprise.

Since the election ended, it appeared that those who ran the race against Uzodimma have gone home to sleep as nothing is heard about their desire to seek court remedy.

The inability to get briefs of the Tribunal on the outcome of the governorship resurrected reports that Achonu may have abandoned the battle.

The camp of Achonu while asking the public to disregard any report that labour party has withdrawn its matter in court disclosed that the Petition to the Tribunal is in progress.

Achonu said that his petition is moving ahead boasting that he would by God’s grace be the next governor of Imo State.

The statement according to Ihejirika Emeka, Legal Adviser, labour Party Imo State, reads; “Labour Party members in Imo state, all our supporters, Genuine Obidients and Imolites are urged to ignore any report that Labour Party has withdrawn its matter in court and or that the Tribunal has exhausted its adjudication on the meritorious Petition brought by our Gubernatorial candidate Distinguished Sen. Athan Achonu.

“The Petition is progressing very well and by God’s grace the next Governor of Imo state Senator Athan Achonu.

For the sake of clarity, our Petition is moving ahead and is presently at the PRE TRIAL stage.

“We will soon go into full hearing of the Petition wherein we shall satisfactorily prove our grounds and move the Tribunal to grant all our reliefs.

We shall do our best to regularly update the public as the Petition progresses.

The leadership of Labour Party in Imo state enjoin our members and supporters to remain steadfast in passionate support and belief in the positive change that Labour Party represents.

“It is our believe that at the end of the legal process, the mandate freely given to us by ndi Imo shall be restored, for what will be, will be no matter the little time it may take”.