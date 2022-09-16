War Over Orlu Senate Seat .As Ekenulo, Ufere, Nwadike Fight Dirty For Ahize, Izunaso

A Political battle of supremacy is raging in Orlu Zone Imo State over the 2023 Senate Seat, which has now added to the insecurity ravaging the Area, heating up tension more in the largest political Zone in Imo State.

According to Trumpeta Newspaper investigation, prominent political Heavy Weights from the Area are pitted against each other following their individual and collective supports over Orlu Senate Seat, presently occupied by Owelle Rochas Okorocha, a former Gov of Imo State.

Trumpeta learnt that the war drums are sounding in the Camps of Senator Osita Izunaso, candidate of All Progressives Congress, APC, and candidate of Labour Party, Chief Charles Ahize, (Akpuruka na Orlu).

Sources said the “War” was thrown open, when Chief Kingsley Ufere, and Dr Batos Nwadike, two strong members of Labour Party, and supporters of Ahize made it clear that Osita Izunaso, who had represented Orlu in the Senate, will not make it back to the Red Chamber.

Ufere and Nwadike anchored their arguments on the fact that Izunaso, not only has gone to the Senate before, but comes from the same Oru clan as the incumbent Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma.

Ufere and Nwadike who hail from Ideato North and Nwagele LGA respectively were bold to State that Oru clan Area has benefited enough in the Orlu Senate seat, and should therefore give chance to the inland Areas of Orlu, Orsu, Isu, Nkwerre to produce a Senator in 2023.

The duo also said that their candidate, Charles Ahize and his party, Labour Party will clear the votes in the election based on popularity and trend of events in Imo politics today.

This was quickly followed by a reaction from the Izunaso camp who described Nwadike and Ufere in various names, setting the stage for the “roforofo fight” which has degenerated to foul words being thrown from different camps.

Ufere and Nwadike later went full blast, which infuriated the Izunaso camp, leading to a “warning” and litany of hot words in writing from Chief Ebubeagu Ekenulo, self acclaimed “Whistle Blower” and Human Right Activist.

Rather than be intimidated, Ufere and Nwadike stood firm, pointing out that following anticedents, Izunaso cannot hold a candle before Ahize, who they described as man of the people, reacheable and down to earth, unlike Izunaso whom they said only cared for disabled people, leaving the Able people abandoned.

However, the next thing heard from Ufere and Nwadike were shriek calls that they are being trailed, harassed and quizzed by Security Agents.

In a release signed by Nwadike and Ufere , they pointed the direction of Izunaso as the source of their security intimidation, but vowed not to be cowed as they did nothing wrong by selling their candidate, and urged Izunaso’s camp to do same than resorting to self-help through Security Agencies.

“To the best of our knowledge, we feel strongly that these police harassment are clearly the handiwork of the Sen Osita Izunaso Campaign organization” Ufere and Nwadike alleged in their Press Release.

However, the Osita Izunaso Campaign Organization has denied petitioning against Nwadike and Ufere to Security Agencies and therefore not involved in their travails with Security Agencies.

“We advise the duo of Chiefs Nwadike and Ufere to look elsewhere. If at all the police is harassing them, obviously not from Senator Izunaso’s political family, Campaign Organizations and Support Groups” Osita Izunaso support Group wrote.

However, Political Pundits predict that the war has not yet started, as Nwadike and Ufere are bent on delivering Ahize as the next Senator of Orlu, which the Izunaso’s camp is not ready to let anything to chance in making sure that Izunaso succeeds Chief Rochas Okorocha as the next Senator of the Zone.