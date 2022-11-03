LAW TO PROTECT PERSONS LIVING WITH DISABILITY IN IMO STATE UNDERWAY

In further strengthening the healthy living of Persons Living With Disability, PLWD, the Imo State House of Assembly is set to domesticate the Law.

The said Act is already passed by the National Assembly, assented by President Muhammadu Buhari, while some States, investigation revealed have domesticated it.

For Imo State Legislature, if what the Speaker, Rt. Hon Emeka Nduka said in a function is to be considered, the Bill would be presented on the floor of the House any moments from now.

While speaking at the 17th anniversary of Kpakpando Foundation for Persons Living With Disability in Owerri, on Sunday, Speaker revealed plans of the Imo Assembly to give heed to the yearning of the Special Citizens.

Nduka hinted that the House would partner with Persons Living With Disability in any angle that would guarantee their freedom and co-existence in the community.

He added that they will make Laws and or motion that will not only protect them, but will also improve their quality of lives.

The Speaker didn’t mince words when he attributed both the State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma and the Founder of Kpakpando Foundation, Senator Osita Izunaso as persons of like-minds whose joy manifest by selflessly giving to the poor.

Hence, Nduka eulogized Izunaso for his consistency in organizing the mega empowerment programme for PLWD, yearly and single-handedly.

He described such gesture as rare and can only be achieved by a man with a heart of gold and giving.

WHY I COMMISSIONED THE SOLAR POWERED STREETLIGHTS IN NWANGELE -IWUANYANWU

Factors have emerged why the Deputy Speaker Imo State House of Assembly, and Member representing Nwangele State Constituency, Rt. Hon. Amara Chyna Iwuanyanwu have continued to surprise his constituents with laudable people oriented projects.

Giving his reasons for the recently commissioned solar powered street lights, the Deputy Speaker likened it to one of his promises of developing Nwangele beyond how he met it.

The over 100 modern -tech solar powered streetlights installed along the strategic popular Nkwommiri market in Nwangele LGA spans through the Owerri -Nkwoji market in Nkwerre LGA, ultimately provide lighting to increase visibility at night, promote safety for road users; commercial drivers and pedestrians while discouraging theft or violence which is usually perpetrated at night in dark locations.

It was held last Saturday, October 29, 2022 in the admiration of top shots from the Local Government.

Iwuanyanwu reiterated his legislative commitment in bringing people-oriented projects that will affect positively the constituents.

He maintained that the solar powered streetlights is a face-lift initiative that will not only boost local security network, but will also encourage night life.

In a special note, the vibrant Deputy Speaker thanked the Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, for demonstrating fatherly love to the good people of Nwangele LGA by extending developmental projects to them; as the people also in return, reciprocate his love and care towards them by chosing to work hand -in- glove with their son, Rt. Hon. Amara Iwuanyanwu.

Trumpeta Newspaper was informed that for over twenty years, nonsuch feat has been recorded in the place which sparked off the decision of Amara Iwuanyanwu into embarking on the project.

In further resolving issues relating to power supply across the 11 wards in Nwangele LGA, the number two Lawmaker in Imo donated transformers to communities, and paid the backlog of debts that kept them in blackout for these years.

The Sole Administrator of Nwangele LGA, Prince Charles Mbachu, during his remarks, commended the Imo Deputy Speaker, for proving his legislative dexterity, political sagacity and leadership capacity in fulfilling his campaign promises.

The SOLAD assured him the total support of Nwangele people in his re -election bid. “It’s signed, sealed and delivered to the glory of God” he said.

IMHA OKAYS NOMINATION OF ATULEGWU, OKAFOR AS IMO COMMISSIONERS

Imo State House of Assembly yesterday, November 2, 2022 screened and approved the appointment of Hon Noble Abiaso Atulegwu from Owerri West LGA, and Prince Dr. Henry Uzor Okafor from Oguta LGA as Commissioners in the State.

Their screening followed the nomination by Governor Hope Uzodinma and sent to the House of Assembly for confirmation.

In an emergency plenary session, the Speaker, Rt Hon Emeka Nduka said it was in compliance with the constitutional provisions.

The nominees who were extensively screened from the Executive session to the plenary gave a bow and took their seats.

Recall that Atulegwu made Uzodimma’s first list of Commissioners, but was later dropped.

Luck smiled on him again when he was considered worthy to work in the Imo State Executive Council.

Also, Okafor held sway as SA on Maritime to Uzodinma, but now promoted to the rank of a Commissioner.

The duo as at the time of filing this report were bided for inauguration same yesterday to fill in a gap.

OGBUAGU KNOCKS UNPRODUCTIVE POLITICAL OFFICE HOLDERS, SEEKS SUPPORT FOR LABOUR PARTY CANDIDATES IN 2023

Even delivery of democracy dividends to the hinterlands, and total respect to the rule of law has been described as an important tool to the quelling of youth restiveness, unemployment and social vices in the body polity.

The Honourable Member for Ikeduru State Constituency at the Imo State House of Assembly, Hon. Uche Ogbuagu declared this during the November edition of Ikeduru Kwenu, his monthly stewardship and interactive programme on MYRADIO 101.1FM Owerri.

According to the Legislator, when Representatives of the people at all levels of government engage in sharp practices, it affects the wheels of progress, thereby creating more problems than solutions. He berated those officials of government who sideline some parts of the areas they are representing in the siting of infrastructure and reminded them of the need for equality.

The Labour Party Candidate for Mbaitoli/ Ikeduru House of Representatives in next year’s elections called on Mbaike indigenes to take their destiny in their hands by ensuring the success of Labour Party Candidates at the polls.

He posits that, the current challenges faced by the country at present will definitely be surmounted, when decency, sacrifice writing the wrongs of the past come into play. According to him, his party and its candidates at various levels represent a shift in paradigm.

Hon Ogbuagu harped on the need for voters to protect their franchise by not letting out their permanent voters cards by those who masquerade as officials of government under the guise of granting them one favour or the other.

Ogbuagu described is as a farce, the notion and rumours being peddled about his party not having structure. He categorically stated that oppressed Nigerians who are downtrodden and suppressed are the structure.

Optimistically speaking, Ogbuagu expressed confidence that his party has the concern, which will fix maladministration, lack of transparency among other negative issues facing the country.