Willie Amadi @ 60: Why I Should Be Buried Immediately I am  Dead

Fearless politician, and eccentric Social player, Chief Bar Willie Amadi has directed that immediately he is dead, he should not be buried anything less than twenty fours, or forty eight hours.

Amadi, who this week dominated the Airwaves over his 60 years Anniversary Celebration maintained that he wants to be buried the moment he dies, and warned that there should not be any elaborate celebration over his death.

The former Special Adviser SA, to former Governor Ikedi Ohakim, on Sanitation said that “I erected my Tomb at my Ajuziogu Lodge residence three years ago and also made my will”.

He maintained that “I Willie Amadi do not believe in burial ceremony not to talk of befitting burials because spending or wasting money to make a burial a befitting ceremony is the highest form of aggrandizement of stupidity on earth”.

The Ukwa Achiaka and Omeudo of Owerri Nchise, said that “I have equally directed and agreed with my family that whenever I passed on, that I should be buried between twenty four and forty eight hours of my passage”.

He went on “Secondly and most importantly, no clothes and dressing or ornaments should be adorned on me”.

The former Federal Commissioner said that, “Nobody should visit my residence at Ajuzieogu Lodge to commiserate, pity or mourn my death for either personal aggrandizement or pretentious sympathy”.

The Chief Technical Adviser to Imo State Government on Environment said that he had already built his tomb and maintained that God has been grateful to him, to have reached the milestone of sixty years.

He however counseled his friends not to worry because “There shall be celebration of life and times within one year after my departure of which a Committee of Friends has been put together”.