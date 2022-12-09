World Cup: Davido To Perform At Closing Ceremony

Famous Nigerian musician, Davido will be on the stage at the closing ceremony of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The World Cup’s closing ceremony is slated for December 18, 2022.

This was disclosed by a Chinese businessman, Stephen Hung, who shared the news via his Instagram story on Thursday.

Recall that Davido has stayed away from social media and public events since the death of his son, Ifeanyi.

He, however, made appearance at the inauguration ceremony of Ademola Adeleke, his uncle, as the governor of Osun state.

Hung wrote, “So happy my bro #davido confirmed he will be performing at the World Cup Qatar closing ceremony. Can’t wait to see him there.”