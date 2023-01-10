2023 Nat’l Youth Games: Hon Okoronkwo Assures Imo Athletes Of Govt Support

..Tasks SWAN On Promotion Of Sports Devt.

The Commissioner for Sports, Youth and Social Development, Hon Emeka OKoronkwo has assured Imo athletes of government’s support ahead of the 2023 National Youth Games slated for Asaba, Delta state.

OKoronkwo who made the assurance during his second parley with members of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria SWAN, Imo state Chapter within one month of his appointment said the 3R administration of Sen Hope Uzodinma especially his ministry is poised to ensure that sports is recovered, rehabilitated and reconstructed.

“Am just learning of the NYG which will be hosted by Delta state and I shall quickly liers with the Director of Sports in the Sports Commission, Sir Ferdinand Emeana to ensure that all the athletes will require for their preparations and participation is provided to enable them have a good performance.

“If you can recall 4th of January made one month I assumed office as the sports Commissioner and we are working hard to ensure that all aspects of the sports sector is revived to enable us regain the lost glory.

The sports Commissioner further promised to ensure that the athletes who will represent the state at the National Youth Games gets the best of performance in their preparations.

Meanwhile, the Sports, Youth and Social Development Commissioner in Imo state, Hon Emeka OKoronkwo has urged members of Sports Writer Association of Nigeria SWAN, Imo Chapter to always diligently carry out their statutory obligation of promoting sports development in the state.

He noted that by their objective and critical reportage of the events of the ministry and activities of the sports sector that the goal of restoring Imo sports glory can be achieved.

The Ihube in Okigwe LGA born administrator also informed of his administration’s readiness to maintain a robust relationship with all stakeholders in the sector for even development of Imo sports.