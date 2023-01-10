Maiden Mbaise Nation Football League Coaches Seminar Holds Today

The maiden edition of the Mbaise Nation Football League Coaches Seminar will take place today in Mbaise.

The program aimed at redirecting grassroots coaches will feature top class coaches led by Coach Alphonsus Dike, Ezekiel Onyegbulem and Ndubuise Nduka, who will educate the young ones on how they can take coaching as a career in the lucrative football business.

Speaking on the program, the CEO of Wakawaka Sports Extra, Mr Kennedy Onwunali said the need to redirect foot steps of our young coaches is now, noting that Mbaise as a nation has produced some of the best individuals in sports development in the past.

He added that since the era and the dedication of Coach Godwin Agaragi “Daga”, regrettably nothing has been heard about Mbaise in the league of sports producing area in the country.

The program according to him will hold at the National Sports Commission building, Nkwogwu in Aboh Mbaise LGA and will end with a practice match to kick start the first local football league known as Mbaise Nations Football League.