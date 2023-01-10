EOCF Boss, Rtn Obidinma Lauds Spts Commission Chair On Rehabilitation Of Facilities

The CEO/President of Elkanah Onyeali Care Foundation EOCF, Rtn Obidinma Onyeali (KSC), has extolled the Executive Chairman of Imo State Sports Commission Chairman, Prince Sir Eleazar Onyewuchi Ogbonna “Ambassador” on the rehabilitation of sports facilities in Dan Anyiam Stadium.

Reacting on the development, Rtn Obidinma commended the Sports Commission boss for taking the bull by the horns towards reviving sports in the state.

“I must confess that am very impressed by the action of the Imo state Sports Commission to embark of rehabilitation of sports facilities in Dan Anyiam Stadium, which I believe will not just help our athletes to perform optimally but also beautify the edifice.

“His actions are quite commendable especially using his personal funds to execute the exercise shows that he is ready to work selflessly.

“As it’s obtainable in advanced countries, we must not wait for the government to do all or start all work, the private sector must work closely with the sports Commission to actualize sports development in Imo state.

While commending the State Governor on the appointment of Prince Ogbonna, Rtn Obidinma who is also the President of Elkanah Onyeali Football Academy described the Executive Sports Commission Chairman as a round peg in a round hole who’s contact and knowledge in sports development will be brought to bear on his job.