Bashlyks Sports House & Event Center Unveils New Trained Staff

..As Chief Etuemena Hosts Two VIP’s, Naughty & Ugobond

Bashlyks Sports House and Events Centre has unveiled a new set of trained elegant looking staff that will provide services to the public at the center

Manager of the centre, Mr Tony Okoro during the colourful event presented four stunning damsels on Thursday to include, Blessing, Esther, Grace, Susan, Blessing, Faith, Cynthia, Neche and Lilian.

The staff were also presented with their uniforms, a Red as well as light blue Orange and yellow T -shirts Which has Bashlyks Sports House and Events logo embodied on the pockets.

Mr Okoro told Trumpeta sports desk that the group had undergone some orientation at the center to ensure they know how to treat the customers.

Meanwhile, the Chief Goodfaith Chibuzo Etuemena “Nwachimereze” On behalf of the staff and management of Bashlyks Sports House recently welcomed his very good friends and brothers from Manchester, Mr.Chibundu Ogueze (Naughty) and Mr. Ugochukwu Nwankwor (Ugobond-Nkenkenyi) at the fascinating Sports House and Event Centre located in the new Owerri Imo State.

“It is indeed a wonderful evening and thank you for coming and we hope to see you again.

The former Chairman of Heartland FC after receiving the august visitors also informed Trumpeta Sports desk over the weekend that the management is working round the clock to ensure that it’s customers are given first class treatment and will continue to host VIP’s adding that the centre is always open to host very important occasions.