Enugu Gov, Ugwuanyi Allocates Plots of Land To NPFL Winning Rangers Players

In fulfillment of his pledge to the 36 players of Enugu Rangers International Football Club who won the 2015/2016 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), #Governor Ifeanyi #Ugwuanyi of #Enugu State has approved the immediate allocation of a plot of land to each of them, accordingly.

The governor’s approval was contained in a statement by the Commissioner for Lands and Urban Development, Nnanyelugo Chidi Aroh.

Aroh disclosed that the Ministry of Lands and Urban Development, in compliance with the directive, has consequently allocated 36 plots of land to the said players at the Golf Annex II, Enugu.

The Commissioner added that Governor Ugwuanyi also approved the waiver of all land charges on the allocated plots of land and immediate issuance of certificate of occupancy to the players.

According to the statement: “The players are, therefore, advised to collect their respective allocation letters from Tuesday 29th November, 2022 at the Ministry of Lands and Urban Development, Enugu, with a letter of introduction from the Rangers Management Corporation.”

The benefiting players are Akor Itodo, Nana Bonsu, Etim Matthew, Odita Okechukwu, Nwobodo Obinna, Dada Bitrus, Egbuchulam Chisom, Sane Dusmane Pape, Eze Emeka, Anyasodo Nnamdi, Christian Madu, Okoro Osadebamwen, Okagbue Orji Kalu, Aguda Godwin W., Clement Bobby, Chinedu Sunday, Eseme Bright, Madu Chiamaka, Amanfor Chimezie, Donou Kokou, and Togaba Komlan Kontiwa.

Others are Camara Cheik Abdel-Aziz, Osarumwense Jolly, Okorie Chidebere, Egwim Ifeanyi, N’Guissan Yao Djehani, Nnamani Chinedu, Olusesi Temitope, Ogbodo Michael, Agbo Charles, Ocheme Edoh, Madu Godson Chibuzor, Ikpo Okemini, Ezugwu Oforka, Daniel Emmanuel Shinkut and Enete Chukwuchebem Morris.