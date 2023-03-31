PDP Withdraws Suspension Order on Ortom, Anyiam, Fayose, Others

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at its meeting today, Thursday, March 30, 2023 extensively discussed recent developments in the Party.

The NWC recognized the imperativeness of a total reconciliation among Party leaders and critical stakeholders for a more cohesive Party in the overall interest of our teeming members and Nigerians in general.

Consequent upon the above, the NWC reverses the referral of the Governor of Benue State, His Excellency, Dr. Samuel Ortom to the National Disciplinary Committee.

The NWC in the same vein reverses the suspension of the following underlisted members of our great Party:

1. H.E Ibrahim Shema (Katsina State)

2. Ayodele Fayose (Ekiti State)

3. Sen. Pius Anyim (Ebonyi State)

4. Prof. Dennis Ityavyar (Benue State)

5. Dr. Aslam Aliyu (Zamfara State)

This decision is without prejudice to the powers of the NWC to take necessary disciplinary action against any member of the Party at any time pursuant to the provisions of the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017).

The NWC charges all leaders, critical stakeholders and teeming members of our Party across the country to be guided by the provisions of the PDP Constitution (as amended in 2017) as well as the new spirit and necessity of reconciliation, unity and harmony in our Party at this critical time.

The PDP must remain focused as we continue to take every necessary action to recover the stolen mandate freely given by Nigerians to our Party and Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar, on Saturday February 25, 2023, at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.