Onuimo House Member-Elect, James Esile Receives INEC Certificate Of Return

By Onyekachi Eze

The Imo State House of Assembly Member-Elect for Onuimo State Constituency seat, Hon. James Uba Esile has received his Certificate Of Return from the electoral umpire, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

He was issued with the certificate yesterday, March 30, 2023 at the INEC headquarters, Owerri, alongside the other 22 elected members across the State.

Hon. Esile who was overwhelmingly voted by his people on March 18, 2023 election cruised to victory having polled a total number of five thousand, nine hundred and five (5,905) votes to defeat his rivals.

He won the seat under the All Progressives Congress, APC, and will be a successor to the former Speaker of the 9th House, Rt. Hon. Paul Emeziem.

Seen at the INEC premises with the latest Lawmaker-to-be amongst family and well-wishers was an erstwhile parliamentarian, Hon. Robertson Ekwebelem.

APC Chieftains from Onuimo LGA, as well as the State party Leadership led by Sir MacDonald Ebere, Government functionaries were further witnesses to the presentation of the Certificates.

Earlier, Hon. James Uba Esile thanked his constituents for the massive support and votes which gave him the victory.

He lauded the governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma for his fatherly love, support and resilience in canvassing for support to all the APC Candidates.

He didn’t mince when he therefore assured that the governor’s reelection is his priority in Onuimo, and won’t leave any stone unturned in ensuring that “Onwa Oyoko” continues with his good work in the State from November after the polls.

Esile was hopeful that with the laudable achievements of the governor, he is already crusing to victory come November 2023.

To his constituents, he promised to be an exemplary Lawmaker, and to present people oriented bills and motions that will promote the good living of Onuimo people and Ndi Imo in general.

Inauguration of the 10th Imo Assembly holds this year June.