Ohakim Loses Wife, Nkeiru

A former Chief of Staff, Government House, Imo State, Dr (Sir) Emma Ohakim has lost his wife, Mrs Nkeiru Ohakim.

Late Mrs Nkeiru Ohakim is said to have died some days ago, after a brief illness.

The Husband, Sir (Dr) Emma Ohakim was Chief of Staff to his Elder brother, His Excellency, Dr Ikedi Ohakim who was Governor of Imo State from 2007 to 2011.

Dr (Sir) Emma Ohakim was among those who bagged Phd from University of Nigeria Nsukka UNN, last month and celebrated the Academic success with the wife before death struck.

Late Mrs Ohakim was a quiet home builder who supported the husband till she breathed her last.

The family who is in shock is yet to make the death public before making preparation for her burial rites.

May the soul of Mrs Nkeiru Ohakim rest in peace.