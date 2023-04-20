Parents Cry out Over Condition Secondary, Primary Schools In Imo

By Okey Alozie

Imo Primary and Secondary Schools are said have collapsed and things have now fallen apart.

Parents are worried over the bad condition their children are studying in their various schools this time. The aggrieved parents have raised serious alarm over dilapidated school buildings which according to them have made things worst in the Education sector in the State.

The aggrieved parents also expressed disappointment with Imo State Government for not giving the primary and secondary schools required attention needed to make progress in the Education sector.

The parents raised eyebrows on political appointees incharge of the education sector.

One of the aggrieved parents lambasted the Commissioners who have managed the Education sector in the State adding that both past and present Commissioners did not do well at all.

The parents narrated that for more than three years now, first school leaving certificate for 2020, 2021 and 2022 are yet to be released to those who took the Examinations.

The parents further revealed that Junior WAEC result for the number of years mentioned above are still under procession uptil now and this they said has brought bad image to Imo State.

Continuing, the parents want Governor Hope Uzodinma to set up a Special Investigative Panel that will discover the truth on the issue of withholding of results, unproccessing of results and other delays in the Education Sector.

They maintained that education must be accorded the required attention from now on. The aggrieved parents who insisted that they will all move to Imo Government House to protest against the delay in processing of their children results demanded for a change in the system.

They want immediate removal of all those working at the Examination Development Centre CEDC. They explained that staff at the EDC located at Orlu road, Owerri are not helping matters at all. The parents also demanded for their immediate probe.

It would recalled that millions of naira have been released by Government for the processing of these results yet nothing positive came out of it till date.